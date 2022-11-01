Niantic announced that to celebrate the first anniversary of Pikmin Bloom will perform a series of unique events within the game. The celebrations will take place in three parts, which will allow players to obtain many unique items, and will include:

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

Pikmin Bloom celebrates her first birthday

In 2021 Niantica Californian software-house and leader in the development of AR technologies, officially launched the app Pikmin Bloom which today celebrates its first birthday together with the community of players.

Designed to entertain users during walks, covering the world with beautiful flowers, this game has the goal of connect people with friends and family and value time outdoorsthrough many activities such as the weekly challenges, introduced a few months ago.

In this first year, the steps taken by users have been many, demonstrating that the objectives and dynamics of the game have been appreciated: just think of the total distance traveled on Pikmin Bloom by all those who have planted flowers in the world together with their Pikmin teams it is equivalent to what it would take to do three round trips from earth to the sun and vice versa.

To celebrate its 1st anniversary, Pikmin Bloom is planning a November of exciting events and activities that will alternate throughout the month. Below is the program of the celebrations:

from Tuesday 1st November to Monday 14th November you can find the special golden plant to grow to get the special Decor Pikmin “1st Anniversary Snack Which will be available for all seven types of Pikmin: Red, Yellow, Blue, Purple, White, Rock and Winged. To get the golden maps it will be necessary to gradually complete the tasks that will appear in the activity list.

you can find the special golden plant to grow to get the special Which will be available for all seven types of Pikmin: Red, Yellow, Blue, Purple, White, Rock and Winged. To get the golden maps it will be necessary to gradually complete the tasks that will appear in the activity list. from Monday 7 November to Sunday 13 November will take place the Community Week which will then be followed by a Community Day very special (more details are coming soon)

will take place the which will then be followed by a very special (more details are coming soon) from Monday 14 November to Friday 9 December the event for the first anniversary of the Nintendo game is scheduled Pikmin 3 Deluxe (also on this point more details are coming)

All updates and more information are available on the official website: https://pikminbloom.com/it/