Pikmin 5 shouldn’t make us wait long. Nintendo in fact, he wants to get it to us as soon as possible, obviously within a reasonable time. We’ll probably play on it Nintendo Switch 2 or on what the new console will be called, considering that it will still be a few years before we see it arrive.
In recent days, Nintendo presented Super Mario Bros. Wonder to the press, testing the game and granting interviews. In one of these, specifically in the one granted to the Eurogamer magazine, the producer Takashi Tezuka and the director Shiro Mouri also touched on the Pikmin topic.
The wait
Pikmin 4 came out after about 10 years from the previous chapter and the reporter told the two to make sure that the wait for Pikmin 5 is not as long. Tezuka replied that he too believes it would be better this way and that: “We’ll try not to make anyone wait.”
Of course it shouldn’t be taken as an announcement, but the excellent numbers made by Pikmin 4 open up excellent prospects for the continuation of the series, despite not being one of Nintendo’s most successful series.
