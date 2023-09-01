Pikmin 5 shouldn’t make us wait long. Nintendo in fact, he wants to get it to us as soon as possible, obviously within a reasonable time. We’ll probably play on it Nintendo Switch 2 or on what the new console will be called, considering that it will still be a few years before we see it arrive.

In recent days, Nintendo presented Super Mario Bros. Wonder to the press, testing the game and granting interviews. In one of these, specifically in the one granted to the Eurogamer magazine, the producer Takashi Tezuka and the director Shiro Mouri also touched on the Pikmin topic.