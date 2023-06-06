Nintendo has released a trailer dedicated to Pikmin 4, within which we can discover an important novelty of the gameplay. Thanks to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we can see how it will be possible in this fourth chapter create and customize your own character. The creation tool shown in the trailer has various features, including the ability to edit the shape of the body, the color of the skin and the hairstyle of our avatar.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Pikmin 4 will be available in Europe starting from next July 21 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

Source: Nintendo