As scheduled from today Pikmin 4 is available in shops and in the eShop exclusively for Nintendo Switch. To remind us, the Italian YouTube channel of the big N has published the launch trailerwhich you can view in the player below.
After conquering international critics and the editorial staff of Multiplayer (here is our review of Pikmin 4) the new awaited exclusive Nintendo Switch has finally arrived, with players who will therefore be able to guide the Pikmin in a new adventure on a remote planet.
Guide the Pikmin using your wits
Pikmin 4 is one real-time strategy made exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. To understand what game it is, just watch the Pikmin in action in the trailer above. These funny plant-like aliens with different colors, sizes and characteristics. In the role of an alien astronaut, the player’s goal is to control these creatures using their peculiarities and a pinch of strategy to overcome any type of challenge.
In this new adventure players will also be able to count on Occin, the rescue doga loyal companion who can knock over obstacles, drag heavy objects, and carry the player and a team of Pikmin on its back.
If you want to get an idea about Pikmin 4 you can try the demo on the Nintendo Switch eShop for free.
#Pikmin #launch #trailer #reminds #Nintendo #Switch
Leave a Reply