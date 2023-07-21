As scheduled from today Pikmin 4 is available in shops and in the eShop exclusively for Nintendo Switch. To remind us, the Italian YouTube channel of the big N has published the launch trailerwhich you can view in the player below.

After conquering international critics and the editorial staff of Multiplayer (here is our review of Pikmin 4) the new awaited exclusive Nintendo Switch has finally arrived, with players who will therefore be able to guide the Pikmin in a new adventure on a remote planet.