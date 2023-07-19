The number of Weekly Famitsu out this week in Japan presents the review of three highly anticipated titles, one of which is already available in the West. It stands out among all Pikmin 4the first party game by Nintendo out this month.

Pikmin 4 scored a score of 35 out of 40: Three of the editors gave a rating of 9 out of 10only one of the four rated it instead 8. We remind you that the title, the most eagerly awaited by our editorial staff for this month, will be available from next July 21st.

The second one is CRYMACHINA, arriving in Europe on October 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. His total score of by 30 out of 40that is to say two 7s and two 8s.

In the end, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE totalize 33 out of 40, one 9 and three 8s by the editors of the magazine. Here you will find our review of the new title by the author of Danganronpa.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu