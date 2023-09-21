Pikmin 4 still dominates Japanese chartsbeating Super Bomberman R 2 and Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, this week’s two new launches in the software top 10. Nintendo Switch on its own it wins on a hardware and software level, proving to be the best-selling console with 71,578 units (all versions), compared to the 38,611 units sold by the PS5 family. The Xbox Series, on the other hand, only sold 1,670 units overall, a result that is not exciting but not strange for Microsoft’s console in Japan.