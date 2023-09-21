Pikmin 4 still dominates Japanese chartsbeating Super Bomberman R 2 and Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, this week’s two new launches in the software top 10. Nintendo Switch on its own it wins on a hardware and software level, proving to be the best-selling console with 71,578 units (all versions), compared to the 38,611 units sold by the PS5 family. The Xbox Series, on the other hand, only sold 1,670 units overall, a result that is not exciting but not strange for Microsoft’s console in Japan.
The rankings
Software sales (from 11 to 17 September 2023)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 23,489 (841,335)
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 11,588 (New)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,319 (5,128,233)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,844 (5,484,620)
- [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 7,975 (New)
- [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 6,041 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,981 (3,263,470)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,899 (1,859,685)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 4,581 (5,285,999)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,277 (3,462,838)
Hardware Sales (from 11 to 17 September 2023)
- Switch OLED Model – 52,998 (5,601,803)
- PlayStation 5 – 35,865 (3,785,913)
- Switch Lite – 9,077 (5,497,333)
- Switches – 9,503 (19,543,666)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,746 (576,341)
- Xbox Series S – 1,010 (277,697)
- Xbox Series
- PlayStation 4 – 383 (7,896,751)
- New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 21 (1,192,302)
