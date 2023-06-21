Nintendo has released a new trailer and revealed the imminent arrival of a demo for the highly anticipated Pikmin 4. It will be possible to preview the game starting next year June 29ththe day the demo will be available on Nintendo eShop.

Among the new mechanics revealed by the trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, there is a new type of Pikmin. It’s about the Iridescent Pikmin, useful during nocturnal explorations that will debut in this new chapter. Thanks to them we will be able to repel the attacks of the creatures which, at night, will become particularly dangerous.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Pikmin 4 will be available starting next July 21st exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

Source: Nintendo