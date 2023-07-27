Being able to talk about Pikmin 4 in a real review it has a certain effect, we have to admit it. Perhaps we will experience the same feeling when, one day, we can also discuss Metroid Prime 4 or The Elder Scrolls VI, for example. It was Shigeru Miyamoto himself who announced it development of the title, now in the distant past 2015, which had probably been going on for a couple of years already. Over time, the news about the works could be counted on the palm of one hand, with the legendary designer constantly reassuring souls.

Today we know that Pikmin 4 was the first Nintendo title developed with unreal enginea choice that, together with the will to bring it directly to the Nintendo Switch and no longer on the ill-fated Wii U, probably has increased the timing of development. After a lot of waiting by the fans (of which Miyamoto is probably the greatest exponent) the fourth chapter of the series has finally been released, and we have had the opportunity to play it very thoroughly.

The release of Pikmin 1+2 on Switch, only last month, was not a completely random move, on the contrary: after many hours on Pikmin 4, we understand how much the remastered of the first two titles of the franchise has played a fundamental role for push the players to know the key elements of the gaming sector of the series. Once again, in fact, we will find ourselves playing the role of an astronaut, discovering the Pikmin and the innumerable abilities that distinguish them.

Already from the very first moments of gameplay we become aware of the big news. This time we can create our own avatar and give him a name, and moreover he will not be a simple researcher, but a real member of the rescue team. The objectives are multiple, albeit more linear than we initially thought: first of all we must find Captain Olimar, save the entire rescue team and the others astronauts – all missing – and get enough resources to upgrade our ship and discover new places.

These premises may initially seem a bit confusing and disorganized, but over time the player will realize that he has much more freedom than he thinks. The progress is managed with a system of days, in which at each cycle we will be able to choose where to go and what to do. If one day you want to get more dexterity with the controls and understand how to move more efficiently, rather than following specific objectives, you can do it without any problems or repercussions on gameplay. The feeling of freedom and carefreeeven in the face of important missions, always allows us to calmly decide how to proceeda result that we greatly appreciated.

Add a seat at the table

To get more specific about gameplay and level design, however, we need to specify how we will be able to interact with the game world. It goes without saying that in Pikmin 4 we will have to control the little Pikmin and understand all their distinctive characteristics, it is true. Nonetheless, the introduction of the Occin dog completely changes the cards on the table. Compared to the previous chapters, where it was possible to use several characters at the same time by sending them to perform different actions, this time we will have a faithful companion at our side who will take the place of both a member of the rescue team and a Pikmin.

Occin initially presents itself as a better alternative to single Pikmin: stronger, with more health and with more peculiarities. In the same way we will be able to choose to ride it to float on waterways together with Pikmin who otherwise could not swim, or send it in search of materials or objects necessary to advance in the story. Indeed, by unlocking upgrades and various tools, we will be able to send him to the base or make him come to our point, perhaps moving with a small group of pikmin.

The nature of Occin, somewhere between a second protagonist and a pikminis undoubtedly one of the things we loved most about Pikmin 4, because it improves two fundamental parts to optimize the results of each shipment: time management and resource utilization. If we add to his presence the possibility of enhancing him with passive skills, we realize how much his development has been cared for and rounded off in every possible corner.

The ancient art of Dandori

That said, we have to keep that in mind as well in Pikmin 4 each level is a small sandbox extended very well in horizontality and verticality, where to reach certain areas we will have to take advantage of the characteristic skills of the pikmin and Occin. To help you better understand a common and ideal game scenario. Let's take an example, let's say you know that to get a treasure you have to build a bridge: you don't have enough resources, so you send a part of your team of pikmin to collect materials. At the same time, Occin can be busy sniffing out other treasures to collect, perhaps with his own team of pikmin. According to the jargon of the series, the correct management of time and resources is called "dandori". Here you are, you will have to become a professional in donori.

To do this, you will also be able to take part in the donori battles, or rather clashes against astronauts infected with a mysterious plant and which we will have to cure. In this type of challenge, we will compete in real time against the one who is closest to the character a possible antagonistin order to bring to our spaceship how many more treasures possible. There is also a timed challenge, where we will have to get the best score in the shortest time possible.

Pikmin 4 like Zelda

The only way to access this type of activity, however, is by exploring the game world in search of hidden manholes. The various maps available are in fact always full of elements to interact with, alien creatures to fight and secrets to discover. The manholes we were talking about earlier, however, are nothing more than passages to access a small area of ​​the subsoil.

Without too many words, let's talk about real mini-dungeons which rework the idea of ​​the shrines of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildbut in Pikmin key. Here the player will be able to bring a limited number of pikmin, including Occin, and will have to solve small environmental puzzles to be able to proceed even deeper, where a boss and an explorer to be saved are often hidden. We really liked the reinterpretation of the underground precisely because it represents a very different type of challenge compared to the one proposed on the surface, but above all because it brings to light the usual and guaranteed genius of level design branded Nintendo.

Although these scenarios do not always manage to differentiate themselves in terms of artistic direction, their solution almost always requires different and reasoned approaches. Going on the attack without a precise strategy could in fact lead to the death of many of our pikmin, so much so that more than once we have preferred rewind time – a convenient option available – to retry the level.

Here, however, we come up against what we can define as the main problem of the play system: when we are on the surface, time will flow normally and we will be forced to recall our pikmin before sunset in order not to lose them permanently. In reverse, underground time will not flow, in such a way as not to be in a hurry to complete all the sub-levels and their increasingly difficult challenges compared to those of the surface. The problem is that often an inconsistency is created in the rhythms of the game and especially in the duration of the matches themselves, which can last 5 minutes or even more than an hour. We're of the opinion that Nintendo could have fixed this somehow, but in all likelihood they didn't think it was important enough.

To be an exaggeratedly short type of game is also the night shipping, a first for the series. In this mode we will have to visit the same places but during the night when the creatures become more aggressive. For this reason, we will not be able to use the usual pikmin, but a new version called "iridescent" able to instantly fly to us and to form one sphere of energy That stuns the enemies. In the night expeditions we will have to use the iridescent pikmin to protect the lairs which, at sunrise, generate a material that allows us to create the medicine necessary to cure the infected astronauts found around the maps.

Fights in the moonlight

The peculiarity of this modality is precisely the fact that we must be so good both ad attack that a stick up for, which is why our skills in the dear old donori will necessarily have to be superfine. Night expeditions can also represent a great challenge for those who have chewed the series for many years, and it goes without saying that they have almost completely convinced us. “Almost” why also in this case the rhythms of the game are not always consistent as we would have expected. Longtime Pikmin players will likely be able to complete a nightly level in less than 10 minutes.

During this type of expedition it will also be necessary to know well the ways in which the pikmin fight and in which we can send them to fight. Pikmin 4 does not particularly revolutionize the combat system formula, it is true, but the need for major changes is not perceived too much. As always, each alien race in the title reacts differently to hostilities and will attack just as differently. For this reason, the novelties compared to the previous chapters reside mainly in the creatures that we will have to shoot down, as we will have to carefully weigh the moments in which we will throw the pikmin at them - and from which angle - and the moments in which we call them back so as not to let them die.

Despite its simplicity, we enjoyed the title's combat system. It probably is his way of presenting himselfgenuine and unchanged, to make it so working in a gameplay where, on balance, it would not even have served.

Even from a purely artistic point of view, Pikmin 4 shows itself in a completely natural beauty. Even if the scenarios and the art direction haven't changed one bit since the very first chapter of the series, in this case it is thetechnological advancement and higher resolution models to create a sense of amazement derived from the simple things that perhaps surround us every day. It must be said that textures and models could be revisedas they often appear in a lower quality than we would have expected (not to mention the frame rate dancer in some situations), but on Nintendo Switch we couldn't ask for much better.

With a cold mind, however, we could have expected the absence of the day structure that forces the player to withdraw at sunset, perhaps only to lose another day and switch to night shipping. It would have been so hard create a day-night cycle? Even more, what happened to the mode online co-op multiplayer? In short, we have many questions regarding some choices made during development, which answers may be hidden away on some shelf in Kyoto for who knows how many years.

The work packaged by Nintendo remains brilliant in every moment of gameplay, also and above all in the innovations introduced. Pikmin 4 is like a promise kept, albeit after years. Shigeru Miyamoto's account has been paid, and we are quite satisfied with what is the result of almost ten years of development. Could something more have been done? Definitely, especially after a long time spent hidden inside the offices of the Grande N, but the current result is enough to make fans of the series and newcomers happy, who can always count on a free demo.