Pikmin 4 is now the most awaited game by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsu: The Nintendo Switch exclusive, out July 21, replaced the now-released Final Fantasy 16 and holds off another installment in the Square Enix series.

In second place in the ranking we find Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (here the analysis of the trailer of the Summer Game Fest), the second part of the remake which, however, does not yet have a launch date, followed by Like Dragon 8known in the West as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.