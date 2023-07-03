Pikmin 4 is now the most awaited game by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsu: The Nintendo Switch exclusive, out July 21, replaced the now-released Final Fantasy 16 and holds off another installment in the Square Enix series.
In second place in the ranking we find Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (here the analysis of the trailer of the Summer Game Fest), the second part of the remake which, however, does not yet have a launch date, followed by Like Dragon 8known in the West as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 784 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 583 votes
- [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 318 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 286 votes
- [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 265 votes
- [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake – 217 votes
- [NSW] Ghost Trick – 212 votes
- [PS5] Armored Core VI – 196 votes
- [PS5] Tekken 8 – 188 votes
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 182 votes
A ranking destined to change
As you may have noticed, the release of Final Fantasy 16 changed the high end of classification of the most anticipated games by Famitsu readers, but there are several titles now in stores that are destined to further transform the top 10.
We are referring in particular to Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, currently fifth, and Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective, which occupies seventh place: both were published on June 30th.
#Pikmin #awaited #game #Famitsu #readers #ahead #Final #Fantasy #Rebirth
Leave a Reply