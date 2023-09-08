Through Amazon Italy an offer is available for Pikmin 4 for Nintendo Switch. The game is discounted by around €10, or 17%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for Pikimin 4 for Nintendo Switch is 59.99€. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold by FBA PRIME and fulfilled by Amazon, but for a single cent extra you can get the sold and fulfilled by Amazon version if you prefer. Simply select the product on the right, at the bottom in the “Compare offer on Amazon” section.

Pikimin 4 for Nintendo Switch allows us to guide a group of colored little beings who, as a group, are able to move obstacles, defeat enemies and more. We will have to explore, find the Pikmin and advance in the game world.