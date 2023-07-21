













If you’ve seen some of their trailers and are interested in exploring this curious world, we’re here to help. We will tell you what you should know about this installment, also about the franchise, so that you do not completely zero in on it.

What you should know about Pikmin 4

What is Pikmin 4 about?

In general, all Pikmin are about the same. Explorers come to a strange planet for different reasons. Here they will have to use the abilities of the eponymous creatures in order to find a way to return to their planet or save their company from bankruptcy.

In this fourth installment we take control of the new employee of a rescue organization. Unfortunately, on entering the planet, they suffer a catastrophic failure, for which they are expelled. Now it is the mission of the players to find the crew and fix their ship in order to escape.

Something important to take into account is that it is not necessary to play any of the above to understand Pikmin 4. You can easily jump in and understand everything that is happening. This applies to each of the installments of the saga. Since although they share characters, they are quite contained experiences and very accessible to new players.

If you want to try any of their earlier entries before jumping into four, you’re in luck. Since in the Nintendo Switch eShop they are from 1 to 3 and soon the fourth. So you could have the whole collection if you get addicted to these stories of survival and exploration.

How is it played?

In Pikmin 4 As in the previous ones, we will use the little flower creatures to help us accomplish different tasks. We can build bridges, collect treasures, open new paths and defeat enemies with them. Just launch them and they will know what to do.

There are different types and colors of these beings, with various abilities that help us achieve our goals. The red ones can withstand high temperatures, the yellow ones resist electricity and the ice ones can freeze bodies of water so that the rest can pass without drowning.. The others we will leave you to discover on your own.

One of the novelties of Pikmin 4 is that now you have the support of a dog named Ochi. He can also fight enemies and pick up items if you ask him to. But being a dog, he can also make use of his nose to guide us to treasure or lost crew members. As you explore more with him, you will be able to level up his abilities.

Another novelty that Ochi adds is that he can take you and your Pikmin on his back. Which is very useful to cross bodies of water and jump small obstacles to continue advancing. Not to mention, it’s also capable of breaking some objects with a powerful lunge.

If you want to have a more complete approach to Pikmin 4 before its launch, you can download its demo on the eShop. Here you can play the first hours of the title and you can also keep your progress for when you already buy the full version.

How much does Pikmin 4 cost and where is it cheaper?

If you are already convinced to buy Pikmin 4You have several options to do it. The first is obviously the eShop where you can find it digitally. Here it has a cost of 1399 Mexican pesos. In addition, with your purchase you receive 700 Nintendo Gold Points, which work towards buying more games.

If you want it physically, you can find it on Amazon, where it costs 1,599 Mexican pesos. Another option would be in Liverpool where it is currently at 1,349 pesos. The cheapest option we found was in Mercadolibre, where it is being sold at 1,298 pesos. So it will be up to you to decide where is best for you. Will they join his fan base?

