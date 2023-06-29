Nintendo has announced the availability of the demos of the highly anticipated Pikmin 4, downloadable from the game’s official page on Nintendo eShop. Also published was a trailer which gives a complete overview of the game.

The demo, downloadable from This Page, lets try a first portion of the game. In addition all the progress facts can be kept by purchasing the full version.

The video, on the other hand, explains in detail what the main features of Pikmin 4, starting from the avatar editor, passing through what the player will be called to do during the adventure. You can see it below.

The story of Pikmin 4 tells of “A group of space adventurers stranded on a strange and remote planet awaiting rescue.” The player will then have to explore and find a way back home. Fortunately, there are not only hostile creatures waiting for us. For more information, read our Pikmin 4 review.

Before leaving we remind you that Pikmin 4 will be available from July 21, 2023 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.