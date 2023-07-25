The sales data for last week in the videogame market come from GfK United Kingdomwhich show Pikmin 4 debut in first place of the ranking, which for the rest indicates a net Final Fantasy 16 collapse.
The new exclusive Nintendo Switch is immediately projected into first position, surpassing the usual FIFA 23 and also the other main new entry of the week, or The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, yet another expansion of the famous life simulation by EA.
So let’s see the top ten best-selling games in the past week (17 to 23 July 2023) in the UK:
- Pikmin 4
- fifa 23
- The Sims 4: Horse Ranch
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Minecraft
- Elden Ring
- Diablo 4
The decline of Diablo 4 and Final Fantasy 16
The drop in Diablo 4 is noteworthy, dropping to tenth position, but it must be remembered that it is a game that sells mainly in digital, while this is the ranking that deals with the physical market. Even more remarkable is the collapse of Final Fantasy 16, completely exiting the top ten for two weeks and passing from 11 to 16 in this one.
It should also be noted that sales of Pikmin 4 in the United Kingdom have exceeded by 45% those that were the sales at the launch of Pikmin 3 Deluxe, demonstrating a greater appeal that the new chapter has been able to exert on the public. However, these are lower results than those previously recorded by Fire Emblem Engage, to remain within the exclusive Nintendo Switch.
