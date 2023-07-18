Through Amazon Italy it is still possible for a few days to make a reservation Pikmin 4 for Nintendo Switch. The release date is in fact July 21, 2023 and the price is €59.99. There is both a disc version and a digital version that is sent via email, so as not to wait for shipment. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, or you will pay at the time of shipment the lowest price that appears between the pre-order and shipment. There is hardly a discount left until the release, but in case you have already decided to buy the game, it is better to pre-order in case there is a promotion these days. By pre-ordering, you don’t have to follow the price trend.

Pikmin 4 is the new adventure for Nintendo Switch that takes us to a new planet to explore. The Pikmin, colorful little beings with many abilities, will be our tools to advance in the game and overcome various difficulties. It is also possible to play cooperatively on a single console, for up to two players.