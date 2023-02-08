The Nintendo Direct began according to schedule this Wednesday, February 8 and one of its first revelations by Nintendo was the release date of Pikmin 4one of the most anticipated games for Nintendo Switch.

As planned, Pikmin 4 will be released on July 21 of this year, which will be available for sale. It’s a surprise, as Nintendo said the stream would be focused on announcements from the first half of the year; July is beyond that.

In addition to this information, the company also shared a preview with a duration of more than three minutes that allows us to appreciate the work done with this fourth installment of the franchise.

Instead of resorting to words, this publisher and developer let the video show what this title offers. One of the characters that appears in the filming is Oatachi, an adorable puppy… or at least that’s the impression he gives.

Unlike other creatures in the world of Pikmin that only seek to eat or crush these little thinking plants, Oatachi in Pikmin 4 for Nintendo Switch will help you explore and colonize a new territory on Earth.

It is certainly something that attracts a lot of attention. Surely this adorable dog has various functions. But with what remains for the game to go on sale, surely many more revelations are on the way.

Chart a mysterious planet with curious plantlike Pikmin that come in different types in #Pikmin4—like the brand-new Ice Pikmin! The capable canine, Oatchi, will also help to overcome big challenges. Stay tuned for more Pikmin news! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/UDgi8AQvMW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

When did you have your first Pikmin 4 announcement?

The existence of Pikmin 4 It has been known since September 2015 and the creator of the series, the designer Shigeru Miyamoto, spoke about this title. At that time he said that he was very close to completing his development.

Everything suggested that it would be available on Wii U at some point. But as you can see, it was not like that, and the following year Miyamoto said that although he continued with his creation, his priority had decreased.

In 2017 he announced that he was still working on the game but it seems clear that it was for Switch, although there was no announcement about it. In September 2022, Shigeru Miyamoto himself revealed that he would come to the console.

Only that on that occasion he shared only a teaser, not the progress in this note and that it shows much more than we can expect. With all the time it has been in development, it surely includes very interesting mechanics.

In addition to Pikmin 4 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.