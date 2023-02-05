Pikmin 4 might have one release dateeven if we are talking about the price list of a reseller and, therefore, it is not something to be taken for granted: however, in this case we would be talking about the launch fixed for May 26, 2023a period that could also be likely for the exclusive Nintendo Switch.

Pikmin 4 was officially confirmed during last September’s Nintendo Direct as a game planned for 2023, but at the moment it doesn’t have a more defined release window yet. We’re used to seeing the date of Nintendo games appear even not too far after their release, so a launch for May wouldn’t be too surprising for the game in question.

In any case, we take everything as a simple rumor, or rather speculation, given that in these cases the well-founded doubt is that it could be a sort of placeholder awaiting an official communication from Nintendo. The site of the Greek retailer Game Explorers therefore reports the date of May 26, 2023 for Pikmin 4, and we can still keep it as a candidate in the total release date for the game in question.

The only clue that could suggest a realistic date is the fact that it’s a Friday, which is part of the characteristic pattern of Nintendo games that often come out on this day of the week, but it’s a little too little to be able to rely on.

While the timing may be good for such a title, the relative proximity to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, set for May 12, makes it more difficult to take at face value.