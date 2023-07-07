Nintendo has released a new trailer of presentation for Pikmin 4which represents a sort of introduction to the gameplay by staging what is called our “first delivery with the Pikmin”, thus explaining various features of the game.

Considering that this is a series with a few years behind it, it is possible that many Nintendo Switch users do not know it and therefore the developers have decided to explain in more detail what Pikmin are and how they work within the game, as shown in this new video.

The first expedition with the Pikmin explains us therefore how to use these little creatures over the course of nearly 5 minutes of gameplay video.

Experienced Pikmin leaders already know exactly what to expect, but many others may be thrown off guard by the detail game mechanicswhich is why this trailer has a very explanatory setting.