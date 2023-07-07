Nintendo has released a new trailer of presentation for Pikmin 4which represents a sort of introduction to the gameplay by staging what is called our “first delivery with the Pikmin”, thus explaining various features of the game.
Considering that this is a series with a few years behind it, it is possible that many Nintendo Switch users do not know it and therefore the developers have decided to explain in more detail what Pikmin are and how they work within the game, as shown in this new video.
The first expedition with the Pikmin explains us therefore how to use these little creatures over the course of nearly 5 minutes of gameplay video.
Experienced Pikmin leaders already know exactly what to expect, but many others may be thrown off guard by the detail game mechanicswhich is why this trailer has a very explanatory setting.
Pikmin 4: what it is and how it works
Pikmin 4 is the new chapter of the particular strategic in real time by Nintendo, developed for Nintendo Switch and also accompanied by the re-editions of the first two chapters with adapted graphics.
The best way to explain what it is and see the Pikmin in action in the trailer shown above: these are sorts of alien beings halfway between animal and vegetable, divided into different categories and with different skills.
In essence, the player is called upon to take on the role of a space explorer capable of check these creatures through whistle commands, with which he can manage the Pikmin and give them various tasks.
Creatures are able to move as a team, knock down obstacles and fight (albeit partially), as well as being able to move objects and more. The aim of the game is to explore the environments and achieve various objectives, repairing the ship and avoiding the threats present within the scenarios.
