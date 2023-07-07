Nintendo has shared a new trailer for the Pikmin 4 which introduces new players to the world of Pikmin for the first time, called “The Pikmin and you”.

The video description reads: “You don’t know the Pikmin world yet? Find out everything you need to know about these curious creatures and how you can join forces with them to overcome challenges big and small in Pikmin 4!”.

Pikmin 4 will be available from next July 21st exclusively on Nintendo Switch. A demo is available now for free download.

Pikmin 4 – The Pikmin and you

