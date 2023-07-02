Pikmin 4 shows itself with a new video Of gameplay lasting about twenty minutes, captured by IGN as the release date of the awaited Nintendo exclusive approaches, arriving in stores on July 21st.
As you know, a few days ago we tried Pikmin 4 and we realized that it fed wrong expectations towards the game, which during the last tests has proved capable of offering a substantially better experience than what we previously thought.
What’s new in Pikmin 4
Certainly thanks to novelty introduced by the development team for this episode, which in addition to a different species of Pikmin and the traditional strategic mechanics of the series also relies on the presence of a new character, the dog Oatchi, who shuffles the cards on the table.
As can also be seen in the IGN video, Oatchi provides a decidedly fresh set of possibilities compared to the franchise’s past, overcoming the limits of the scenario to allow us to transport the “troops” and thus use their capabilities in a more complete and fun way.
In short, it is no coincidence that Pikmin 4 is the most awaited game of July according to the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it.
#Pikmin #minute #gameplay #video #Nintendo #exclusive
Leave a Reply