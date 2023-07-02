As you know, a few days ago we tried Pikmin 4 and we realized that it fed wrong expectations towards the game, which during the last tests has proved capable of offering a substantially better experience than what we previously thought.

Pikmin 4 shows itself with a new video Of gameplay lasting about twenty minutes, captured by IGN as the release date of the awaited Nintendo exclusive approaches, arriving in stores on July 21st.

What’s new in Pikmin 4

Certainly thanks to novelty introduced by the development team for this episode, which in addition to a different species of Pikmin and the traditional strategic mechanics of the series also relies on the presence of a new character, the dog Oatchi, who shuffles the cards on the table.

As can also be seen in the IGN video, Oatchi provides a decidedly fresh set of possibilities compared to the franchise’s past, overcoming the limits of the scenario to allow us to transport the “troops” and thus use their capabilities in a more complete and fun way.

In short, it is no coincidence that Pikmin 4 is the most awaited game of July according to the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it.