Nintendo announced that from today the collection Pikmin 1+2 is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. It’s about a HD remastered version of the first two chapters of the franchise, which we will be able to purchase digitally both in a bundle of €49.99 and individually at the price of €29.99. The collection will also be released in physical edition starting next 22 September in a game card that will contain both titles.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for the collection, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: Nintendo