Pikmin 1+2 stands as one unconvincing remaster For Digital Foundrywho put the Nintendo Switch compilation under its magnifying glass in order to highlight the improvements made to the experience compared to the GameCube versions.
In our review of Pikmin 1+2 we underlined the quality of the gameplay of the two Nintendo classics, still quite current, adding however that from a graphic point of view more could have been done.
Increased resolution and… that’s it?
An opinion shared by Digital Foundry, who explained how Pikmin 1+2 delivers an increase in resolution and little else compared to the originals, leaving the low definition textures that characterized the GameCube versions of the games and the frame rate locked at 30 fps.
In short, not the best possible job to re-propose the two episodes of Pikmin, which fortunately in terms of content and mechanics have held up well over the years.
#Pikmin #Digital #Foundrys #analysis #speaks #unconvincing #remaster
Leave a Reply