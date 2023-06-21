Pikmin 4 not enough Pikmin for you? Well then it’s your lucky day! Nintendo has announced Pikmin 1 & 2 are coming to Switch, with both titles getting a surprise release on eShop today.

The first Pikmin introduced the world to Captain Olimar and his titular half-plant, half-animal pals back on GameCube in 2001. A sequel followed in 2004, expanding on the original’s real-time strategy style puzzling with new Pikmin, cave exploration, and more.

Since then, both titles have received gentle updates for Wii, introducing a pointer-style control system. However, it’s not entirely clear which editions of Pikmin 1 & 2 are coming to Switch, with Nintendo only referring to them as “HD versions”.

Pikmin 4’s latest trailer.

Pikmin 1 & 2 arrive on Switch’s eShop later today priced at £24.99 each, or £39.99 for both in a two-game bundle. Additionally, a physical version will be available from 22nd September.