A few days ahead of the premiére, scheduled for mid-August, the new Lamborghini Urus presents itself by setting the record for the production SUV category on the same track as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the famous uphill race that recently celebrated the n. . 100.

The Urus was entrusted to Simone Faggioli, hillclimb champion and Pirelli test driver, already the record holder for rear-wheel drive cars in the 2018 edition of the “Race towards the clouds” in Colorado. The time attack took place on the same route as the race, with the road closed to traffic for the occasion, starting from an altitude of 2862 meters.

Faggioli tackled the 156 curves that wind for 20 km on an altitude difference of 1439 meters and an average gradient of 7%, crossing the finish line at 4302 meters in 10’32 “064. Not yet presented, the new Urus has not participated in the race, but the record time was recorded by the official timekeepers of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, beating the Bentley Bentayga’s previous record, 10’49 “902, dating back to 2018.

“The decision to test ourselves at Pikes Peak is part of Lamborghini’s Expect the Unexpected spirit and demonstrates the outstanding performance of the new Urus, which will be presented shortly,” comments Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

“Pikes Peak is the most famous uphill race in the world and it is an extremely demanding challenge for the car: the shape of the track and the bumpy course test the balance of the chassis, the important change in altitude stresses the powertrain and finally the weather conditions, which change suddenly and can be very different between departure and arrival ”.

The car, which is equipped with the standard twin-turbo V8 engine, has been modified to comply with the safety regulations of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: the passenger compartment has been equipped with a rollcage, the standard seats replaced with a racing seat and seat belts. six-point safety and, in addition, an extinguishing system was installed.

The tires (sizes 285/40 R22 and 325/35 R22) are an evolution of the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R that meets the needs of the Urus: for the first time, the Pirelli semi-slick tire is declined on the characteristics of an SUV and this specific variant was developed in collaboration with Lamborghini.

The result of the shared work is an increased versatility to offer high performance both on dry asphalt, with high ambient temperatures, and on wet surfaces, with colder temperatures.