Hyundai will return to Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC). The Korean brand will take part in the competition also known as “The Race to the Clouds”, scheduled for June 23, 2024. It will be the 102nd edition of the event with Hyundai which started its race to the top in 1992. For the 2024 edition, four of the brand's cars will be at the start with the line-up of drivers who will get behind the wheel having already been partially made known.

Hyundai drivers at Pikes Peak

There will be Paul Dallenbacheleven-time winner of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, who set the all-time record in 1993, Robin Shutefour-time overall winner and title holder of King of the Mountain to Pikes Peak and Daniel “Dani” Sordo Castillo, Spanish driver who competes in the World Rally Championship (WRC) with Hyundai Motorsport. The fourth driver will be announced at a later date, as will the models that will take part in the time trial. The Korean brand is currently assembling the team that will support the riders, with technicians and crew members who know the racing conditions best to best prepare for the assault on the competition.