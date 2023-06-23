All ready for the 101st edition of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, one of the toughest hill climbs in world motorsport. Scheduled for next Sunday 25 June, the competition will also see the Ford SuperVan 4.2 on the starting grid, equipped with a special livery and driven by a motoring legend like Romain Dumas, at his eighth participation in this event. “With the development of our second 4.2 SuperVan, the Ford Performance and STARD teams have built a truly competitive vehicle,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “The Pikes Peak Hill Climb presents the perfect opportunity to showcase Ford’s electric vehicle technology and unleash truly unique electric performance.”

Complete aerodynamic rework

The new version of the SuperVan 4.2, redesigned on the basis of the SuperVan 4, has undergone a complete aerodynamic reworking, specifically designed to pass through the high altitude atmosphere of Pikes Peak, while increasing downforce, at 240 km/h equal about 2 tons. Key aerodynamic-enhancing features include a lightweight carbon fiber rear spoiler and front splitter, which help the SuperVan 4.2 stay anchored on winding mountain roads. The chassis has also undergone a weight reduction to improve overall balance and ensure agility through twists and turns.

Over 1,400 HP of power

The powertrain has also been improved to match the course which probes over 1,140 metres, 156 curves, and to the finish line at 4,302 meters above sea level. By reducing the number of STARD UHP 6-phase motors from four to three and using high-performance STARD NMC Li-Polymer cells, the van achieves an optimal power-to-weight ratio while maintaining four-wheel drive with one engine powering the front and two for the rear. With over 1,400 HP of combined power available, the SuperVan 4.2 can unleash its full potential by also exploiting the new regenerative performance of the 600 kW battery for optimal use of energy.

Minimal interior to reduce weight

On the chassis, Ford Performance and STARD have equipped the SuperVan 4.2 with a revised braking system with carbon ceramic brake discs, forged magnesium wheels with Pirelli P Zero racing tires, updated drive shafts, perspex windscreens and a minimalist racing interior to eliminate all the weight that is not necessary in order to obtain the best performance in terms of time during the uphill time trial. “The Ford Performance and STARD teams have worked hard to optimize the 4.2 SuperVan for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb,” said Mike Norton, Ford Performance WRC Program Supervisor & Motorsports Regulations and Homologation. “From the aerodynamics to the electric powertrain, I believe our downshift times will be particularly worthy of attention.”