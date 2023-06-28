From the Pikes Peak 2023 memorable feats are remembered such as that of theAlpine, who achieved outstanding results in the hill climb. However, there have also been some accidents, including the ruinous one of the BMW XM who had to withdraw from the challenge. The goal was to break the SUV record in the famous hill climb that currently belongs to Lamborghini Urus (10:32.06 obtained in 2022).

BMW accident at Pikes Peak

While trying to establish the category record SUV at Pikes Peak 2023, the accident that ruled out the BMW XM from the challenge.

Driver Matt Mullins lost control of the BMW XM in record attempt at Pikes Peak 2023

The pilot Matt Mullins he lost control of the XM in one of the 156 corners of the climb, which stretches for 20km. The exact dynamics of the accident are not yet known, but the car reported damage to the front right, broken suspension arms, compromised suspension attachments, damaged shock absorber and shock absorber mounts. The rear glass also shattered. The pilot escaped from the cockpit unharmed.

Accidents can happen in high-level racing situations like Pikes Peak, as participants push at the limit their cars and their driving skills. Pikes Peak is the highest peak in the south Front Range of the Rocky Mountains in North America. 4,302 meters high, it is located in the Pike National Forest, 19 kilometers west of downtown Colorado Springs, in Colorado.

Pikes Peak Lamborghini SUV record unbeaten

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is a thrilling uphill time trial and ad high voltage which attracts some of the best drivers and car brands in the world. Motoring enthusiasts gather every year to watch this unique challenge and celebrate the adrenaline and skill of the participants.

In 2022, among SUVs, the Lamborghini Uruswith Simone Faggioli driving, he conquered the category record by completing the 156 curves along the 20 km climb with a vertical drop of 1,439 meters and an average gradient of 7%.

The Pikes Peak SUV record belongs to the Lamborghini Urus

The car driven by the powerful V8 biturbo from 650 HP he crossed the finish line, located at 4,302 metres, in a time of 10:32.064. After this accident, BMW XM will try again in 2024 to break the Urus record.

