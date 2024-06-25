Romain Dumas behind the wheel of the electric pick-up Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck he reached the top of the Pikes Peak 2024. The French rider is a specialist in the famous hill climb, so much so that he holds the absolute record set in 2018 with the Volkswagen ID.R in 7:57.148.
Ford fastest time at Pikes Peak 2024
The Ford Performance F-150 Lightning SuperTruck electric prototype won the 2024 Pikes Peak, setting the fastest time among 61 competitors with 8:53.553. Despite a technical problem during the race, driver Romain Dumas managed to restart quickly after a reset of the car, overall losing around 26 seconds compared to his qualifying time.
The SuperTruck is equipped with a electric powertrain with over 1,600 HP and NMC Ultra-High Performance batteries, as well as specific tires from Pirelli e carbon-ceramic brakes.
The car features an advanced aerodynamic design with a front wing triple elementside speakers, rear speaker e multi-element rear wing to maximize aerodynamic load.
Pikes Peak 2024 ranking, times
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|TIME
|CAR
|1
|150
|Romain Dumas
|8:53.553
|2024 Ford F‑150 Lightning SuperTruck
|2
|313
|Christian Merli R
|9:04.454
|2024 Wolf Aurobay GB08 2.0 HP
|3
|198
|Dani Sordo R
|9:30.852
|2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec
|4
|23
|Cole Powelson
|9:33.222
|2021 Sierra Alpha
|5
|25
|Don Wickstrum
|9:40.512
|2016 Axel Riley Ave LMP3
|6
|17
|Jimmy Ford
|9:40.660
|2017 Ford Mustang
|7
|911
|David Donohue
|9:49.429
|2014 Porsche 911 Turbo R
|8
|49
|Randy Pobst
|9:55.551
|2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec
|9
|35
|Duncan Cowper
|10:03.973
|1998 Dax Pikes Peak Cowper Special
|10
|8
|Henry Hill
|10:07.787
|2021 Wolf GB08 F1
|11
|65
|Rodney O’Maley
|10:15.446
|2018 O’Maley Special Spec VIII
|12
|69
|Yuri Kouznetsov
|10:19.245
|2014 Apexocet
|13
|72
|Dominick Tapia R
|10:20.479
|2008 Mitsubishi Evo
|14
|22
|Laura Hayes
|10:20.487
|2022 Toyota Supra GT4
|15
|77
|Nuno Caetano
|10:23.034
|2023 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport
|16
|29
|Brett Dickie
|10:27.940
|2001 Honda S2000
|17
|178
|Tom Tang R
|10:31.372
|2002 BMW M3
|18
|50
|Kathryn Mead
|10:37.010
|2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport
|19
|96
|Andy Kingsley
|10:38.061
|2002 Porsche 911 GT‑R Pikes Peak
|20
|37
|Jerome France R
|10:44.501
|2011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS
|21
|429
|Scott Crouch
|10:46.133
|2014 Subaru WRX
|22
|137
|Ethan Hunter R
|10:47.501
|2013 Port City Stock Car
|23
|117
|Trevor Aweida
|10:48.402
|1984 Audi 4000
|24
|66
|Dan Aweida
|10:48.870
|2012 Ford Mustang BOSS 302S
|25
|212
|Matus Huska
|10:49.233
|2010 Audi TTs
|26
|13
|Ron Zaras R
|10:49.267
|2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 No
|27
|93
|Katherine Legge R
|10:51.359
|2024 Acura Integra
|28
|21
|Gardner Nichols
|10:53.883
|2024 Rivian R1T
|29
|888
|Raymund Guerrero
|10:56.848
|2019 Porsche GT2RS Clubsport
|30
|99
|Robb Holland
|10:56.880
|2023 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport
|31
|146
|Robert Dahm R
|11:04.797
|1993 Mazda RX‑7
|32
|16
|Christopher Becker
|11:06.202
|2024 Mustang GT4 S650
|33
|281
|Zachary Sober R
|11:14.233
|2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
|34
|58
|Philippe Marion
|11:23.094
|2017 Porsche 991 Cup
|35
|2
|David Hackl
|11:28.198
|1983 Audi Quattro
|36
|19
|Earl O’Maley
|11:30.523
|2015 O’Maley Special Spec IV
|37
|125
|Jeremy Lowder R
|11:31.622
|2019 Chevrolet Camaro
|38
|41
|Paul Hubers
|11:40.736
|2023 Acura Integra
|39
|197
|Kendall Samuel
|11:46.875
|2000 Subaru GC8
|40
|122
|Ben Ryan
|11:51.124
|2013 Audi TTRS
|41
|78
|Kash Singh
|11:53.409
|2017 Ford Mustang GT
|42
|107
|Mary Barker R
|12:20.556
|2000 Subaru Impreza GC8
|43
|831
|Satoshi Yagi
|12:31.200
|1990 Toyota Startlet GT
|44
|867
|Rick Lind R
|12:31.257
|1967 Chevrolet C‑10
|45
|250
|Chris du Bois R
|12:32.938
|2010 Nissan GTR
|46
|10
|Laszlo Keskeny R
|12:57.142
|1986 Audi 4000
|47
|132
|Chris Johnson R
|15:45.707
|1991 Nissan Skyline GTR
|48
|269
|Shawn Bassett
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|1972 Datsun 240z
|49
|88
|Spencer Steele
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|1994 PVA Peak Special
|50
|83
|Ryan Cheek R
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2021 American X Kart Cross Kart
|51
|9
|Jay Esterer R
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2023 Empire Wraith
|52
|71
|Dan Oberg
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2018 Volkswagen Polo RX
|53
|ninety two
|Loni Unser
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2015 Porsche GT3 Turbo Cup
|54
|28
|Dan November
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2013 Wolf GB08S TC Special
|55
|18
|Codie Vahsholtz
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2013 Ford Open
|56
|26
|Bruce Jouanny R
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2024 Quarkus P3 Pikes Peak
|57
|24
|David Meyer
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2017 O’Maley Open Wheel
|58
|6
|Jim Hall II R
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2019 Porsche 991.2 Cup GT3
|59
|11
|Jeff Zwart
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|1997 Porsche Carrera
|60
|76
|Jack Penley R
|‑‑.‑‑‑
|2004 Volkswagen R32
Pikes Peak historic timed climb
The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, also known as “Race to the Clouds” (race to the clouds), is one of the oldest and most prestigious car competitions in the world. It is held annually on Pikes Peak, a mountain located in the Colorado RockiesUnited States.
The historic time trial debuted in 1916, challenging riders along a dirt road to the top of Pikes Peak, over 13,000 feet. Over the years, the race has gained worldwide popularity, attracting drivers, teams and enthusiasts thanks to its unique and demanding challenge. Initially unpaved, the road was completely paved in 2011, improving the conditions but maintaining the difficulty due to the altitude and the tight curves.
Throughout its history, Pikes Peak has seen numerous blowdowns speed record, thanks to the advancement of automotive technology and the increasingly sophisticated preparation of vehicles. The competition hosts different categories, from motorcycles to carsincluding specialized prototypes and modified road cars, each facing their own challenges given the course conditions.
Pikes Peak is not just a sporting event, but also a test bed for technological innovation in the automotive sector, with a growing focus on electric vehicles and on high-performance prototypes. Famous for attracting talents of the caliber of Sébastien Loebwho in 2013 set the all-time record with the Peugeot 208 T16 Pikes Peakthe race has become a legend in the world of auto racing.
