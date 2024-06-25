Romain Dumas behind the wheel of the electric pick-up Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck he reached the top of the Pikes Peak 2024. The French rider is a specialist in the famous hill climb, so much so that he holds the absolute record set in 2018 with the Volkswagen ID.R in 7:57.148.

Ford fastest time at Pikes Peak 2024

The Ford Performance F-150 Lightning SuperTruck electric prototype won the 2024 Pikes Peak, setting the fastest time among 61 competitors with 8:53.553. Despite a technical problem during the race, driver Romain Dumas managed to restart quickly after a reset of the car, overall losing around 26 seconds compared to his qualifying time.

F‑150 Lightning SuperTruck record at Pikes Peak

The SuperTruck is equipped with a electric powertrain with over 1,600 HP and NMC Ultra-High Performance batteries, as well as specific tires from Pirelli e carbon-ceramic brakes.

The car features an advanced aerodynamic design with a front wing triple elementside speakers, rear speaker e multi-element rear wing to maximize aerodynamic load.

Pikes Peak 2024 ranking, times

POS # PILOT TIME CAR 1 150 Romain Dumas 8:53.553 2024 Ford F‑150 Lightning SuperTruck 2 313 Christian Merli R 9:04.454 2024 Wolf Aurobay GB08 2.0 HP 3 198 Dani Sordo R 9:30.852 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec 4 23 Cole Powelson 9:33.222 2021 Sierra Alpha 5 25 Don Wickstrum 9:40.512 2016 Axel Riley Ave LMP3 6 17 Jimmy Ford 9:40.660 2017 Ford Mustang 7 911 David Donohue 9:49.429 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo R 8 49 Randy Pobst 9:55.551 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec 9 35 Duncan Cowper 10:03.973 1998 Dax Pikes Peak Cowper Special 10 8 Henry Hill 10:07.787 2021 Wolf GB08 F1 11 65 Rodney O’Maley 10:15.446 2018 O’Maley Special Spec VIII 12 69 Yuri Kouznetsov 10:19.245 2014 Apexocet 13 72 Dominick Tapia R 10:20.479 2008 Mitsubishi Evo 14 22 Laura Hayes 10:20.487 2022 Toyota Supra GT4 15 77 Nuno Caetano 10:23.034 2023 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport 16 29 Brett Dickie 10:27.940 2001 Honda S2000 17 178 Tom Tang R 10:31.372 2002 BMW M3 18 50 Kathryn Mead 10:37.010 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport 19 96 Andy Kingsley 10:38.061 2002 Porsche 911 GT‑R Pikes Peak 20 37 Jerome France R 10:44.501 2011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 21 429 Scott Crouch 10:46.133 2014 Subaru WRX 22 137 Ethan Hunter R 10:47.501 2013 Port City Stock Car 23 117 Trevor Aweida 10:48.402 1984 Audi 4000 24 66 Dan Aweida 10:48.870 2012 Ford Mustang BOSS 302S 25 212 Matus Huska 10:49.233 2010 Audi TTs 26 13 Ron Zaras R 10:49.267 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 No 27 93 Katherine Legge R 10:51.359 2024 Acura Integra 28 21 Gardner Nichols 10:53.883 2024 Rivian R1T 29 888 Raymund Guerrero 10:56.848 2019 Porsche GT2RS Clubsport 30 99 Robb Holland 10:56.880 2023 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport 31 146 Robert Dahm R 11:04.797 1993 Mazda RX‑7 32 16 Christopher Becker 11:06.202 2024 Mustang GT4 S650 33 281 Zachary Sober R 11:14.233 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 34 58 Philippe Marion 11:23.094 2017 Porsche 991 Cup 35 2 David Hackl 11:28.198 1983 Audi Quattro 36 19 Earl O’Maley 11:30.523 2015 O’Maley Special Spec IV 37 125 Jeremy Lowder R 11:31.622 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 38 41 Paul Hubers 11:40.736 2023 Acura Integra 39 197 Kendall Samuel 11:46.875 2000 Subaru GC8 40 122 Ben Ryan 11:51.124 2013 Audi TTRS 41 78 Kash Singh 11:53.409 2017 Ford Mustang GT 42 107 Mary Barker R 12:20.556 2000 Subaru Impreza GC8 43 831 Satoshi Yagi 12:31.200 1990 Toyota Startlet GT 44 867 Rick Lind R 12:31.257 1967 Chevrolet C‑10 45 250 Chris du Bois R 12:32.938 2010 Nissan GTR 46 10 Laszlo Keskeny R 12:57.142 1986 Audi 4000 47 132 Chris Johnson R 15:45.707 1991 Nissan Skyline GTR 48 269 Shawn Bassett ‑‑.‑‑‑ 1972 Datsun 240z 49 88 Spencer Steele ‑‑.‑‑‑ 1994 PVA Peak Special 50 83 Ryan Cheek R ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2021 American X Kart Cross Kart 51 9 Jay Esterer R ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2023 Empire Wraith 52 71 Dan Oberg ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2018 Volkswagen Polo RX 53 ninety two Loni Unser ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2015 Porsche GT3 Turbo Cup 54 28 Dan November ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2013 Wolf GB08S TC Special 55 18 Codie Vahsholtz ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2013 Ford Open 56 26 Bruce Jouanny R ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2024 Quarkus P3 Pikes Peak 57 24 David Meyer ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2017 O’Maley Open Wheel 58 6 Jim Hall II R ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2019 Porsche 991.2 Cup GT3 59 11 Jeff Zwart ‑‑.‑‑‑ 1997 Porsche Carrera 60 76 Jack Penley R ‑‑.‑‑‑ 2004 Volkswagen R32 Pikes Peak Ranking 2024

Record F‑150 Lightning SuperTruck at Pikes Peak VIDEO

Pikes Peak historic timed climb

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, also known as “Race to the Clouds” (race to the clouds), is one of the oldest and most prestigious car competitions in the world. It is held annually on Pikes Peak, a mountain located in the Colorado RockiesUnited States.

The Volkswagen ID.R has held the all-time Pikes Peak record since 2018

The historic time trial debuted in 1916, challenging riders along a dirt road to the top of Pikes Peak, over 13,000 feet. Over the years, the race has gained worldwide popularity, attracting drivers, teams and enthusiasts thanks to its unique and demanding challenge. Initially unpaved, the road was completely paved in 2011, improving the conditions but maintaining the difficulty due to the altitude and the tight curves.

Peugeot 208T16 Pikes Peak by Sébastien Loeb

Throughout its history, Pikes Peak has seen numerous blowdowns speed record, thanks to the advancement of automotive technology and the increasingly sophisticated preparation of vehicles. The competition hosts different categories, from motorcycles to carsincluding specialized prototypes and modified road cars, each facing their own challenges given the course conditions.

Ford F‑150 Lightning SuperTruck sets record at Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak is not just a sporting event, but also a test bed for technological innovation in the automotive sector, with a growing focus on electric vehicles and on high-performance prototypes. Famous for attracting talents of the caliber of Sébastien Loebwho in 2013 set the all-time record with the Peugeot 208 T16 Pikes Peakthe race has become a legend in the world of auto racing.

