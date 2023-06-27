The brand Alpine at the debut at Pikes Peak, got a great result with Raphaël Astier driving the A110 Pikes Peak. The French rider traveled i 19.93km of ascent into 9’17″412improving the old record in the category by more than seven seconds Pikes Peak Openformerly owned by Peter Cunningham and his Acura.

Alpine record at Pikes Peak 2023

Alpine with the Signatech team conquered the record at Pikes Peak, in the category reserved for new brands with internal combustion engine.

Alpine A110 record at Pikes Peak 2023 in the Open category

At 8:41, Raphaël Astier settled into the seat of the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak. At the end of the 19.93km of ascent stopped the clock on the time of 9’17″412.

Raphaël Astier thus improved by six seconds his previous personal best set in a Porsche in the 2019 edition and surpassed by over seven seconds the old record in the Pikes Peak Open category, previously held by Peter Cunningham and his Acura!

Onboard Alpine A110 at Pikes Peak

In addition to beating numerous prototypes, single-seaters and concept cars in the category UnlimitedAlpine also surpassed all others gt entered in the categories Pikes Peak Open And Time Attack 1.

Leaderboard, times Pikes Peak 2023

In the overall timesheets of Pikes Peak 2023, the Alpine brand achieved an impressive third place, with the fastest time set by Robin Shute in 8’40″080at the wheel of the single-seater Wolf TSC-FS. In second place the Romain Dumas’ 100% electric Ford Performance SuperVan 4with the time of 8’47″682.

POS PILOT POS CAT. CATEGORY # CAR TIME 1 Robin Shute 1 Unlimited 49 2018 Wolf TSC-FS 8:40.080 2 Romain Dumas 1 Pikes Peak Open 4 2023 Ford Performance SuperVan 4 8:47,682 3 Raphael Astier 2 Pikes Peak Open 110 2018 Alpine A110 GT4 Evo 9:17.412 4 David Donohue 1 Time Attack 1 59 2019 Porsche GT2RS Clubsport 9:18.053 5 Codie Vahsholtz 1 Open Wheel 18 2013 Ford Open Vahsholtz Custom 9:19.192 6 James Clay 3 Pikes Peak Open 36 1995 BMW M3 9:20.433 7 Dan November 2 Unlimited 28 2013 Wolf GB08S TC Special 9:27.611 8 Tanner Foust 1 Exhibition 62 2023 Radford Type 62-2 9:37.326 9 Jeff Zwart 2 Time Attack 1 11 2019 Porsche 935/19 9:46.131 10 Randy Pobst 2 Exhibition 42 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 9:54,901 11 Sylas Montgomery 2 Open Wheel 44 2007 MFG Road Course Sprint Car 9:55,993 12 Duncan Cowper 3 Unlimited 35 2009 Cowper Dax Rush Pikes Peak Special 9:57.072 13 Don Wickstrum 4 Unlimited 25 2016 Axel Riley Ave LMP3 10:00.297 14 Derek Boyd 5 Unlimited 72 2008 Mitsubishi Evo X 10:03.367 15 Dave Carapetyan 3 Open Wheel 959 2023 Sierra Alpha 10:04.665 16 Jimmy Ford 4 Pikes Peak Open 17 1994 Ford Bronco 10:07.261 17 James Robinson 3 Time Attack 1 902 2022 Acura NSX 10:11,950 18 Rhys Millen 3 Exhibition 67 2023 BMW M8 10:12.024 19 Gregoire Blachon 4 Exhibition 20 2023 Radical SR Diesel 10:25.071 20 Andrei Mitrasca 4 Open Wheel 47 2014 Apexocet 10:26.697 21 Michael Whiddett 5 Exhibition 123 2022 Mazda 3 10:34,980 22 Rob Holland 5 Pikes Peak Open 99 2022 Porsche GT4RS Clubsport 10:37,499 23 Rodney O’Maley 5 Open Wheel 65 2018 O’Maley Special Spec VIII 10:42.070 24 Cam Ingram 6 Pikes Peak Open 9 2017 E-Motion Porsche GT3R TT 10:43,476 25 Hayden Bradley 1 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama 727 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport 10:48.387 26 Nuno Caetano 2 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama 77 2020 Porsche Cayman Clubsport 10:50,741 27 Brett Dickie 6 Unlimited 29 2001 Honda S2000 10:52,636 28 Kathryn Mead 4 Time Attack 1 50 2020 Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport RS 10:53.074 29 Matus Huska 7 Pikes Peak Open 212 2010 Audi TTS 10:53,755 30 Hutton McKenna 3 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama 88 2023 Porsche GT4 10:55,746 31 Chris Rimmer 5 Time Attack 1 555 2007 Subaru Impreza 10:57.351 32 Robert Robles 6 Time Attack 1 87 2020 Toyota Supra 10:59.725 33 David Hackl 8 Pikes Peak Open 2 1983 Audi Quattro 11:02.176 34 Steven Goeglein 7 Unlimited 27 2002 Chevrolet Camaro 11:02.742 35 George HessIII 4 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama 744 2020 Porsche GT4 Clubsport 11:05.564 36 David Meyer 9 Pikes Peak Open 24 2016 Palatov D2tt 11:06.202 37 Cole Powelson 8 Unlimited 23 2010 Nissan Powerstroke GT-R 11:06.535 38 Lew Bouchier 6 Exhibition 208 1996 Factory Porsche 911 11:09.611 39 Chris Becker 5 Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama 16 2020 Porsche Cayman Clubsport 11:10.301 40 Kevin Murdock 10 Pikes Peak Open 30 1991 Chevrolet IROC Camaro 11:11.399 41 Andy Kingsley 9 Unlimited 96 2002 Porsche 911 Twin Turbos 11:12.021 42 Jordan Guitar 7 Exhibition 735 2021 Acura TLX Type S 11:12.164 Pikes Peak 2023 standings

Robin Shute set the fastest time at Pikes Peak 2023

Pikes Peak time trial

From afar 1916in the splendid and picturesque setting of the Rocky Mountains, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, one of the oldest auto races in the United States. Despite the many changes that have taken place over the course of a century, this uphill time trial has become one of the most fascinating and iconic sporting challenges.

Ford Performance SuperVan 4 100% electric in 2nd place in the standings of Pikes Peak 2023

The path of the “race to the clouds” is long 19.93km and consists of 156 curves and with departure at an altitude of 2,865 meters and arrival at an altitude of 4,301 metres.

Pilots who tackle the ascent of Pikes Peak also have to deal with the difficulties caused by the increasingly thin air, the lack of oxygenthe menacing ravines, the dust on the road and the blinding sun in the bends.

