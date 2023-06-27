The brand Alpine at the debut at Pikes Peak, got a great result with Raphaël Astier driving the A110 Pikes Peak. The French rider traveled i 19.93km of ascent into 9’17″412improving the old record in the category by more than seven seconds Pikes Peak Openformerly owned by Peter Cunningham and his Acura.
Alpine record at Pikes Peak 2023
Alpine with the Signatech team conquered the record at Pikes Peak, in the category reserved for new brands with internal combustion engine.
At 8:41, Raphaël Astier settled into the seat of the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak. At the end of the 19.93km of ascent stopped the clock on the time of 9’17″412.
Raphaël Astier thus improved by six seconds his previous personal best set in a Porsche in the 2019 edition and surpassed by over seven seconds the old record in the Pikes Peak Open category, previously held by Peter Cunningham and his Acura!
In addition to beating numerous prototypes, single-seaters and concept cars in the category UnlimitedAlpine also surpassed all others gt entered in the categories Pikes Peak Open And Time Attack 1.
Leaderboard, times Pikes Peak 2023
In the overall timesheets of Pikes Peak 2023, the Alpine brand achieved an impressive third place, with the fastest time set by Robin Shute in 8’40″080at the wheel of the single-seater Wolf TSC-FS. In second place the Romain Dumas’ 100% electric Ford Performance SuperVan 4with the time of 8’47″682.
|POS
|PILOT
|POS CAT.
|CATEGORY
|#
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|Robin Shute
|1
|Unlimited
|49
|2018 Wolf TSC-FS
|8:40.080
|2
|Romain Dumas
|1
|Pikes Peak Open
|4
|2023 Ford Performance SuperVan 4
|8:47,682
|3
|Raphael Astier
|2
|Pikes Peak Open
|110
|2018 Alpine A110 GT4 Evo
|9:17.412
|4
|David Donohue
|1
|Time Attack 1
|59
|2019 Porsche GT2RS Clubsport
|9:18.053
|5
|Codie Vahsholtz
|1
|Open Wheel
|18
|2013 Ford Open Vahsholtz Custom
|9:19.192
|6
|James Clay
|3
|Pikes Peak Open
|36
|1995 BMW M3
|9:20.433
|7
|Dan November
|2
|Unlimited
|28
|2013 Wolf GB08S TC Special
|9:27.611
|8
|Tanner Foust
|1
|Exhibition
|62
|2023 Radford Type 62-2
|9:37.326
|9
|Jeff Zwart
|2
|Time Attack 1
|11
|2019 Porsche 935/19
|9:46.131
|10
|Randy Pobst
|2
|Exhibition
|42
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid
|9:54,901
|11
|Sylas Montgomery
|2
|Open Wheel
|44
|2007 MFG Road Course Sprint Car
|9:55,993
|12
|Duncan Cowper
|3
|Unlimited
|35
|2009 Cowper Dax Rush Pikes Peak Special
|9:57.072
|13
|Don Wickstrum
|4
|Unlimited
|25
|2016 Axel Riley Ave LMP3
|10:00.297
|14
|Derek Boyd
|5
|Unlimited
|72
|2008 Mitsubishi Evo X
|10:03.367
|15
|Dave Carapetyan
|3
|Open Wheel
|959
|2023 Sierra Alpha
|10:04.665
|16
|Jimmy Ford
|4
|Pikes Peak Open
|17
|1994 Ford Bronco
|10:07.261
|17
|James Robinson
|3
|Time Attack 1
|902
|2022 Acura NSX
|10:11,950
|18
|Rhys Millen
|3
|Exhibition
|67
|2023 BMW M8
|10:12.024
|19
|Gregoire Blachon
|4
|Exhibition
|20
|2023 Radical SR Diesel
|10:25.071
|20
|Andrei Mitrasca
|4
|Open Wheel
|47
|2014 Apexocet
|10:26.697
|21
|Michael Whiddett
|5
|Exhibition
|123
|2022 Mazda 3
|10:34,980
|22
|Rob Holland
|5
|Pikes Peak Open
|99
|2022 Porsche GT4RS Clubsport
|10:37,499
|23
|Rodney O’Maley
|5
|Open Wheel
|65
|2018 O’Maley Special Spec VIII
|10:42.070
|24
|Cam Ingram
|6
|Pikes Peak Open
|9
|2017 E-Motion Porsche GT3R TT
|10:43,476
|25
|Hayden Bradley
|1
|Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama
|727
|2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport
|10:48.387
|26
|Nuno Caetano
|2
|Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama
|77
|2020 Porsche Cayman Clubsport
|10:50,741
|27
|Brett Dickie
|6
|Unlimited
|29
|2001 Honda S2000
|10:52,636
|28
|Kathryn Mead
|4
|Time Attack 1
|50
|2020 Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport RS
|10:53.074
|29
|Matus Huska
|7
|Pikes Peak Open
|212
|2010 Audi TTS
|10:53,755
|30
|Hutton McKenna
|3
|Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama
|88
|2023 Porsche GT4
|10:55,746
|31
|Chris Rimmer
|5
|Time Attack 1
|555
|2007 Subaru Impreza
|10:57.351
|32
|Robert Robles
|6
|Time Attack 1
|87
|2020 Toyota Supra
|10:59.725
|33
|David Hackl
|8
|Pikes Peak Open
|2
|1983 Audi Quattro
|11:02.176
|34
|Steven Goeglein
|7
|Unlimited
|27
|2002 Chevrolet Camaro
|11:02.742
|35
|George HessIII
|4
|Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama
|744
|2020 Porsche GT4 Clubsport
|11:05.564
|36
|David Meyer
|9
|Pikes Peak Open
|24
|2016 Palatov D2tt
|11:06.202
|37
|Cole Powelson
|8
|Unlimited
|23
|2010 Nissan Powerstroke GT-R
|11:06.535
|38
|Lew Bouchier
|6
|Exhibition
|208
|1996 Factory Porsche 911
|11:09.611
|39
|Chris Becker
|5
|Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama
|16
|2020 Porsche Cayman Clubsport
|11:10.301
|40
|Kevin Murdock
|10
|Pikes Peak Open
|30
|1991 Chevrolet IROC Camaro
|11:11.399
|41
|Andy Kingsley
|9
|Unlimited
|96
|2002 Porsche 911 Twin Turbos
|11:12.021
|42
|Jordan Guitar
|7
|Exhibition
|735
|2021 Acura TLX Type S
|11:12.164
Pikes Peak time trial
From afar 1916in the splendid and picturesque setting of the Rocky Mountains, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, one of the oldest auto races in the United States. Despite the many changes that have taken place over the course of a century, this uphill time trial has become one of the most fascinating and iconic sporting challenges.
The path of the “race to the clouds” is long 19.93km and consists of 156 curves and with departure at an altitude of 2,865 meters and arrival at an altitude of 4,301 metres.
Pilots who tackle the ascent of Pikes Peak also have to deal with the difficulties caused by the increasingly thin air, the lack of oxygenthe menacing ravines, the dust on the road and the blinding sun in the bends.
