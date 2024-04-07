













Pikachu goes diving into art for Pokémon Worlds 2024









The Pokémon competitive event in London has successfully finished and that leaves us with one more stop for the summer to Pokémon Worlds 2024 and to celebrate they have already released the very special art that alludes to this year's venue, which in this case is Honolulu.

The great thing about this new art for Pokémon Worlds It is not limited to having Pikachu as the protagonist, we also have some water Pokémon and other types that you will surely be looking at with a magnifying glass. To that we must add that they are all inside a viewer of those that you use when you are diving.

In addition, Pokémon World Championships 2024 confirmed its dates for August 16, 17 and 18 at the Hawaii Convention Center. It is a fact that we will have the disciplines of TCG, video games (Scarlet and Violet), GO and Unite.

The best of all is that the lucky attendees of this event will enjoy all kinds of activities: from watching the games of the different games to going to the Pokémon Center to purchase those collectible items that can only be found at the event.

In short, we will have the celebration where the coaches will become masters and take home that precious trophy that makes them immortal.

Pokémon Worlds returns to Hawaii

The competitive Pokémon scene has not only passed through North America (Canada and the United States), it has also visited Europe (United Kingdom) and Japan recently. Now it's time for this event to return to a place that the creators of the video game really like: Hawaii.

Pokémon is so fond of Hawaii that Sun and Moon is a clear tribute to the island in the Pacific Ocean. This will be the fourth time that Pokémon Worlds will take place in this paradisiacal place.

