What do the Japanese yellow game monster Pikachu and Vincent van Gogh have in common? Not much, most people would probably think. The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam thinks differently: in a special exhibition until January 7, 2024, Pikachu and other Pokémon figures, painted in the style of the famous Dutch artist, can be seen. The reason is the 50th anniversary of the museum, for which artists of the popular game and card game Pokémon from Japan have created six paintings based on the works in the museum’s permanent collection.

For example, Pikachu looks at the museum visitors from under a gray hat, painted with Van Gogh’s typical brushstrokes. The canvas is inspired by Hhe Self-portrait with gray felt hat from 1887, one of Van Gogh’s thirty-five world-famous ‘selfies’. In another painting, the Pokémon Snorlax lies on a bed The bedroom. And also Van Goghs Sunflowers should of course not be missing: Pokémon Sunflora is almost unnoticeable in the bright yellow painted flower still life.

Sunflora inspired by Sunflowers, 2022 by Tomokazu Komiya The Pokémon Company International



Van Gogh would have enjoyed the exhibition, according to the museum, because he admired Japan and especially Japanese printmaking. It was colorful, popular and very commercial, like Pikachu now. “Pokémon is an icon in Japanese visual culture and Japanese printmaking was an important source of inspiration for Vincent van Gogh,” the museum said.

People from all over the world have been flocking to the exhibition since September 28. Not only are the entrance tickets for the special paintings sold out weeks in advance, you also have to queue at the museum to see the Pokémon paintings. They are “very beautiful,” says 41-year-old Karina from Brazil, even though she and her family could only view the Pokémon art from a distance due to the crowds.

“It’s great that so many people are excited,” the museum says of the crowds. But the purpose of the exhibition is not to promote Pokémon. The goal is “to reach new generations” and get them excited about art , says museum director Emilie Gordenker. That is why the museum has devised a treasure hunt for children through the works of art with an exclusive prize: a special Pokémon collector’s card with Pikachu in Van Gogh style. However, the free gift was not only appreciated by young visitors: People of all ages are on the hunt for the rare card, professional collectors have been speculating about an increase in value from the start. And they were right: the card is now sold on Marktplaats for 100 to 400 euros.

Pokémons Munchlax and Snorlax in Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom’ The Pokémon Company International



Every day for the past two weeks, people have gathered in front of the museum with signs, begging visitors streaming out for the coveted tickets. “Looking for a Pikachu card,” for example, is written on the sign of a young woman standing in front of the museum exit on Friday afternoon. In her hand she holds a 20 euro note. Next to her are four other salespeople, hoping to make a deal, even though 24-year-old Lennart says he is only here to make his nephew “happy with a card.” His pain threshold: 30 euros.

The fact that Pokémon attracts many people is nothing new, at least not since the hype surrounding it Pokémon Go app, but the museum probably did not expect such dimensions. After videos from the opening day circulated on social media in which visitors struggled for Pokémon souvenirs from the museum shop, the museum finally pulled the emergency brakes at the end of last week: the issuance of Pokémon cards was stopped last Saturday, October 14, to ensure the safety of visitors and not to endanger employees. “As a result of recent incidents in which a small group of individuals have created an undesirable situation,” the museum said in a statement.

One of the last lucky ones is seven-year-old Koos, who visited the museum with his parents on Friday afternoon. The little Pokémon lover is thrilled to have received one of the cards. “The hype here in the museum about Pokémon is crazy, but unfortunately that seems to be the new normal,” says Koos’ mother Daphne. And sell the Pikachu card? “Absolutely not,” is the answer. Pickachu can now relax and join Koos’ other Pokémon cards.