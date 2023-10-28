He Vincent Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has decided to stop distributing a special card Pokemon after it caused chaos and was resold at high prices by resellers. Pikachu with Gray Hat has changed hands for hundreds of dollars, even being sold in eBay by $6969 USD.

The collaboration between the museum and Pokemonlaunched last month to celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary, aimed to inspire younger visitors and featured exhibits about the artist’s connections to Japan.

However, it also attracted die-hard fans of Pokemon eager to get the limited edition card. The card, known as Pikachu with Gray Hatfeatured the iconic yellow character in a pose inspired by one of the famous self-portraits of Van Gogh. It was obtainable after completing a special “mission” within the museum.

In a statement, the Amsterdam institution expressed its regret at having to withdraw the promotional card of Pikachu with Gray Hat from the museum. This decision was made to ensure that visitors could explore the exhibits safely and without interruption, also taking into account the safety and security of museum staff.

For fans in Britain, the United States and Canada, there is hope. He Pokémon Center will offer another chance to get the rare card. Retailers in the Netherlands will also offer the card again in early 2024. However, the statement emphasized that the card will no longer be available through the Vincent Van Gogh Museum.

Via: The Economic Times

Editor’s note: It never ceases to amaze me the effects that a card can achieve. Pokemon. Still, we know that something big is going to happen when a limited edition is announced. I find it regrettable that minimal measures are not taken to avoid this situation that left hundreds of visitors without a Pikachu card.