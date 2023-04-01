













Pikachu aside, Pokémon chooses Lechonk as the ideal pet for Paldea

Lechonk is a basic design Pokémon that resembles a boar. It is dark colors and broad strokes. And it should be noted that, since it entered the catalog, it has stolen the hearts of Pokémon trainers.

As part of the April Fools’ prank, the website of Pokemon Scarlet and Violett was colonized by Lechonk. If you enter the page, he will prevent you from reading and learning the news, he will completely cover your screen, but not for long, don’t worry.

In addition, Lechonk also messed with the legendary pokémon, since he covers their images on the site dedicated to Paldea. In which around 36 different creatures are regularly shown. Well, not today, this day we can only see the intrepid pokemon.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokémon and April Fool’s Day

The Pokémon Company usually makes this type of joke on the famous day. In 2021 the official account of the company was dedicated to Bidoof and it seems that at this moment it is to Lechonk.

In addition, we can highlight that both pokemon are of the same type: normal and with similar structures. Grace pursues them.

