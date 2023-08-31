A new immersive experience of the Pokémon brand comes to life from 29 August to 2 October 2023 in the La Rinascente flagship store in Via del Tritone, a stone’s throw from the Trevi Fountain and Piazza di Spagna, in the heart of Rome: here fans can admire the Pokémon-branded exhibits in galleries overlooking the store’s atrium, as well as a pop-up brand space located in the basement exhibit area. The shop is entirely themed, with installations in the seven windows on Via del Tritone dedicated to the three key sectors of the brand: the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), video games for the Nintendo Switch console and toys. Inside the shop, at the exhibition area (a 350 square meter space located in the basement, intended for events, exhibitions and design) is an installation that is a Pokémon-style tribute to the Eternal City. In the area dedicated to the video game, it is possible to try Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the latest titles in the Pokémon series which will soon receive new content thanks to “The Treasure of Area Zero”, the paid DLC divided into two parts. The space pays special tribute to the 60-meter ancient aqueduct found in the exhibition area, with a 3D sculpture of the arches and underwater life scenery from the Pokémon world. Pikachu himself will be in touch on the weekend of September 9 and 10, 2023, ready to entertain shop visitors while paying a special tribute to the city.