From September 28, 2023 to January 7, 2024, Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax and many other Pokémon will be shown in a whole new light at Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. A series of Pokémon-themed activities will be available in the museum and online, aimed at introducing young budding artists to the works of Vincent van Gogh. Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum have organized an official collaboration aimed at bringing the works of Vincent van Gogh to a new audience on the occasion of the museum’s 50th anniversary. Emilie Gordenker, director general of the Van Gogh Museum, commented: “This collaboration will allow the next generation to experience the art and story of Vincent van Gogh in a whole new way. The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International have drawn on many years of educational practice to create a special experience for children, their guardians and, we hope, many others at the Van Gogh Museum.”

The collaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum will present its installations from September 28, 2023 to January 7, 2024. To participate in the activities you will need a normal entrance ticket to the museum, which can be purchased exclusively online. Some of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous works in the Van Gogh Museum’s permanent collection were used as inspiration for six paintings created by artists from The Pokémon Company. Among these it will be possible to admire Pikachu in a work inspired by the Self-Portrait with a Gray Felt Hat (1887), Sunflora hidden in a variant of the famous painting Sunflowers (1889) and Snorlax and Munchlax relaxing in a creation inspired by the Bedroom (1888). These six paintings created especially for the occasion will be exhibited on the first floor of the main building (Rietveldgebouw).

The booklet “A Pokémon Adventure” will guide visitors through the works of Vincent van Gogh that inspired the six creations on display in the special “Pokémon at the Van Gogh Museum” exhibition. During this activity, visitors will discover the museum and the stories related to the paintings. Once the activity is finished, participants will be able to hand in their completed booklet to receive in exchange a special “Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum” promotional card (available in English and while supplies last). “A Pokémon Adventure” will be available in English and Dutch. Starting from the “Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum” collaboration, students will discover the connection between Van Gogh and Japan and how inspiration can be a two-way street. The teaching materials will be available in English and Dutch.

Inside the museum, a guided video activity (in English and Dutch) will be available that will teach visitors how to draw the famous Pokémon Pikachu and encourage them to try. Additionally, an exclusive set of Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum products will be available in the Van Gogh Museum Shop, featuring illustrations from the collaboration. Licensing Director of The Pokémon Company International Mathieu Galante commented: “We are always looking for fantastic partners with whom to create unique and joyful experiences for Pokémon fans, and this is exactly what we found when working with the Van Gogh Museum. There is a deep connection between the inspiration that led to the creation of Pokémon and that behind some of Van Gogh’s most famous works. With this collaboration, we sincerely hope to see children discover the world of art and they immerse themselves in it through the incredible works of Van Gogh and Pokémon.”