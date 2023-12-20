Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/12/2023 – 20:28

The increase in demand for pork during the Christmas festivities period boosts the prices of the product, which loses competitiveness compared to other proteins, says the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea/Esalq-USP), in an advance report to Broadcast Agro.

The price of special pork carcasses rose 4.9% in December (until yesterday, 19th) compared to November, to R$10.34/kg, on average. The increase surpassed that of chilled whole chicken, which rose 1% on the same basis of comparison, to R$7.24/kg. The average price adjustment for married bovine carcasses was 1.7% to R$ 16.98/kg. Prices refer to wholesale from Greater São Paulo.

In relation to the inputs used in feed – corn and soybean meal – prices practically did not change between December 12th and 19th. The Esalq/BM&FBovespa corn indicator closed at R$67.42/bag yesterday (19), a drop of 0.1% in one week. As for soybean meal, the indicator closed on Tuesday at R$2,394.18, an increase of 0.5%.