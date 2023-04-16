The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) will take action against slaughterhouses that place pigs from different farms together. A spokesperson confirms this after reporting on Sunday News hour. If the animals are put in pens with pigs that are strange to them, this usually leads to ranking fights, resulting in injuries and stress.

The NVWA measure follows an enforcement request from Stichting Wakker Dier, which wants to prevent “unnecessary suffering” from the pigs. The regulator was aware that part of the slaughterhouses mix pigs, but until now it was not clear whether this fell within or outside the legal standards for ensuring animal welfare. After the enforcement request, the NVWA obtained legal and scientific advice, to conclude that action should indeed be taken.

It will be some time before slaughterhouses that mix pigs are actually fined. The NVWA gives slaughterhouses until August 2024 to adjust their business operations. A spokesperson explains that this term has been chosen because some slaughterhouses have to renovate their spaces and building materials are scarce. The NVWA cannot say at how many slaughterhouses it is currently policy to place pigs from different farms together.

The Wakker Dier Foundation agrees a statement happy that the NVWA will act, but believes that this should be possible sooner than August 2024. For that reason, the animal welfare organization is lodging an objection with the NVWA. Wakker Dier has often successfully reported abuses in the meat and dairy industry by submitting enforcement requests. For example, it enforced that chickens are no longer caught upside down with impunity and led to better protection of calves against heat stress.