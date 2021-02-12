The video game They have been the object of research for years in several studies that claim to demonstrate their benefits and disadvantages, although they are occasionally used for other causes.

We know perfectly well that both children and adults can enjoy the experience of playing them, but a recent study seems to have shown that pigs are capable of it too.

Although it sounds strange, there is evidence that pigs can play video game, although with several limitations that we will show you below.

Little pigs can play video games

Recently the site BBC News presented a very peculiar study where it was shown that piglets are capable of playing video gamealthough of a very special kind.

This was demonstrated Omelette, Hamlet, Evony and Ivory, who were trained to complete the levels of a rudimentary arcade using their trunk to move a joystick.

According to what they say, these little pigs were rewarded by an automatic food dispenser each time they managed to pass a level, but at a certain point something unexpected happened.

They learned to overcome a game and they even liked it. Image: via BBC News.

After a while the dispenser broke down, but surprisingly the pigs kept playing and accepted the praise of the researchers as a reward.

Some people consider this apparent ability to be a mere coincidence, but the Dr. Candace Croney ensures that it is more than that, since the animals were able to relate the movement of the joystick with what happens on the screen.

Of course these little pigs gamers can only interact with video game very simple and rudimentary, so don’t expect to see them in Fortnite, Call of Duty and other multiplayer titles.

This experiment shows that some animals can develop certain skills that we thought were unique to humans, albeit on a very simple level.

If you want to review the full study, you can from this link.

