Pignatone investigated, Gasparri: “Surprising he hasn’t resigned from the Vatican yet”

“It’s really surprising that Joseph Pignatone has not yet resigned from the position he holds in

Vatican. It is not good that a court, called to manage very delicate matters, is governed by an Italian citizen investigated for serious crimes”. This was declared in a note by the president of the Forza Italia senators, Maurizio Gasparri, member of the Anti-Mafia Commission.



“We are supporters of due process – explains Gasparri – but we remember many events that saw Pignatone and his family as protagonists for having read judicial documents. I believe that a person who has his history and his curriculum cannot fail to realize the embarrassment that he can also cause to Italy, by continuing to hold such an important position in the Vatican State. Perhaps for Pignatone the time has come for

to rest while awaiting the moment of investigation and judgment.

He may, perhaps, count on many generous colleagues, but the evidence of the facts is well known to us. The mafia-procurement investigation, conducted with courage by the heroes of the Carabinieri of the Ros, led by Mori and De Donno, is one of the central chapters of Italian history. I am certain that the Caltanissetta investigations will not be limited, among the judges, to Pignatone and Natoli. They will certainly go further.

We will do it in Parliament and in the Anti-Mafia Commission. Without discounts for anyone. This must be very clear”.