New move by Pignataro: he takes over Prelios for 1.35 billion

The presence of Andrea Pignataro in Italy continues to grow. In fact, with the fintech group Ion continues to bet on Italy. As Corriere della Sera writes, with the acquisition of Prelios, for 1.35 billion, the 53-year-old entrepreneur from Bologna, an Italian citizen, with an English passport and residence in Sankt Moritz (but lives in Milan), has invested 6, 35 billion euros in less than three years, first acquiring Cedacri, then Cerved, List, 7% of Illimity, 2% of Mps, 32% of Cassa Volterra (the green light from the ECB for the Tuscan bank reached July) and now the management company of alternative assets, servicing and specialized real estate services”. The management will remain the same, writes Milano Finanza. Fabrizio Palenzona should remain at the top even after the operation while Riccardo Serrini will remain CEO.



The seller is the American fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management (Dk), which as Corriere della Sera explains “had taken over 44.86% of Prelios in July 2017 for 64.25 million and then, in February 2018, launched a takeover bid on the total capital”. Pignataro di Prelios, who operates only in Italy and can grow in the rest of Europe, is above all interested in the large quantity of UTPs in his portfolio, acronym which stands for «unlikely to pay», i.e. problematic credits.

Prelios has around 15 billion out of 41.6 billion of managed assets and they are all corporate, i.e. they belong to companies that have difficulty repaying their debts due to size problems or an incorrect financial structure or generational change. “This means entering the heart of the Italian economy, collecting a large amount of data”, concludes Corriere della Sera.

