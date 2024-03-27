“Precisely because ovarian cancer is diagnosed very late and requires high-quality surgery, it is important to concentrate cases and select them within the regions. The same goes for molecular diagnoses which today are fundamental for the management” of therapies more targeted. “Oncology networks are very important because they can identify pathways within the region that direct patients to the best surgical centers, the oncology centers that have the ability to take care of them comprehensively.” Sandro Pignata, director of the Medical Oncology Division, Department of Uro-gynecology, National Cancer Institute Irccs Fondazione G. Pascale of Naples, told Adnkronos Salute today during a round table of the Ovarian Cancer Commitment (Occ), promoted by Rome by AstraZeneca together with the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (Esgo) and the European Network of Gynecological Cancer Advocacy Groups (Engage).

Ovarian cancer “unfortunately is subtle: it does not cause major symptoms, so women do not realize in time that they have this neoplasm – underlines Pignata, on the OCC board – In 80% of cases it is diagnosed in an advanced stage, when the tumor has left the organ and has affected the peritoneum. It is difficult to say how much time passes between the onset of the tumor and when it is diagnosed, but there is certainly a latency time that depends greatly on the molecular characteristics of the tumor. they are more and less aggressive tumors. Unfortunately, however, it is generally “discovered” when it is very extensive in the abdominal cavity. The execution of the HRD test is fundamental, which allows treatment to be adapted to each individual patient and allows clinicians to propose strategies surveillance or risk reduction”.

Prevention is difficult, because “the average patient is around 60 years old, but has no particular characteristics. However, it is very important – highlights the specialist – to identify in time the 20% of patients who instead have a family history, because a mutation is present in these patients. We can therefore extend the search for the mutation to their families, to identify healthy subjects who are at risk of developing the tumor.”