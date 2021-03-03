Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – A researcher and snake hunter are collaborating to use the “purebred” snake in the production of a vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

Snake catcher Dustin Crom and researcher and businessman Daryl Thompson are investigating the possibility of using “squalene” available in this type of non-venomous snake. Research has shown that this substance helps a stronger immune response when added to vaccines.

The “purebred” snakes live in abundance in a natural area of ​​tropical wetlands located in the southern part of Florida, USA.

Squalene is an oil-like substance found in nature and can be extracted commercially from fish oil, especially from shark liver.

However, extracting this substance from sharks has become a controversial topic among animal activists. But pythons are wreaking havoc in the Everglades and Florida wildlife officials want to get rid of them.

Crom says one of those snakes, 10 feet long, had enough squalene to make about 3,500 doses of pollen.

Squalene was first used in 1997 when it was added to the flu vaccine. Since then, 22 million doses of that vaccine have been safely given, according to the World Health Organization.

However, a spokesman for the company “Pfizer” that produces the vaccine used in the vaccination campaign against Corona issued a statement saying that “there are no human or animal products of any kind” in the drug, indicating that the company’s Corona virus vaccine does not contain squalene.