The poor pig survives by falling off that truck that was carrying him, together with other pigs, towards certain death, as he was headed to slaughterhouse. We do not know if he accidentally fell out of the means of transport or if he threw himself out smelling a dangerous situation. What we do know is that a woman passing by brought him to safety.

The event took place last May 23, around 3.30 pm, in Brazil, south of the BR-101 a São José, in the Grande Florianópolis. A driver was carrying a load of piglets in a truck and in all likelihood their destination was the slaughterhouse, although it is not certain.

There road is very busy and at a certain point some motorists realized that something had fallen from the truck. It was a pig, landed right on the sidewalk, in front of the incredulous eyes of the past and the motorists who witnessed the scene. A biologist present immediately rushed to his aid.

The biologist Rosa Elisa Villanueva he witnessed the incident and immediately stopped the car, to run to help the poor pig in difficulty. He thought something serious might have happened to him.

I tried to stop the traffic for long minutes, until the cyclists and cars stopped and asked me what was going on. When people understood what was happening and saw the pig, they helped me and we were able to stop the traffic. I immediately ran and got the pork.

Pig survives by falling from the truck and is rescued by kindhearted people

They immediately took him to a specialized veterinary, Izabelle Joanny de Oliveira. The pig only had a broken hind leg: during the hospitalization everyone fell in love with him.

They called him Baby Pig and in mid-June they took him from Santa Catarina to São Paulo, to a farm in Serra da Cantareira, to his new family forever.

