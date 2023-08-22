haha. The pig nose can also be used on BMW 5 Series of E39 generation. But do you like that?

Every time a premium brand introduces a new design language, the audience is shocked. The loyal supporters (not necessarily buyers of the products in question) are against any form of change.

When BMW gave the E36 a cheap recyclable interior and round headlights in a glass unit, the world was also too small. The mailboxes of the car magazines were overflowing. Two entries were then published. In 2023 things are a little different. Every opinion is posited as fact and draped on the internet. And with the pig nose of the M3, 4 Series, i4 and M4 everyone on the internet is talking about it: it’s not really pretty. But is that so?

Pig nose for BMW 5 Series

Because so far the car seems to be selling well. Not only that, there are also companies that supply screw-on kits. Not to increase the power, but to put a new nose on it. The company in question, Unique Design, is busy with it.

On their Instagram page, they show what they’re doing now and what they hope it looks like. Look, this should be it:

Long way to go:

But at the moment they are not there yet. In fact, they still have a long way to go:

Whether you can order ready-made sets from them, we don’t know yet. It mostly looks like they screw an original G80 bumper on it given the color Isle of Man green. But we wouldn’t be surprised that this could still be a success for old E90s that need to be M4-equipped. Howler below: Rotterdam here we come!

So what do you say: every custom car is better? Or maybe this is a bit too much of the ‘good’? Let us know in the comments!

So what do you say: every custom car is better? Or maybe this is a bit too much of the 'good'? Let us know in the comments!



