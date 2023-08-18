NY. Surgeons transplanted a pig’s kidney into a brain-dead man and for a month it has functioned normally, a crucial step in an operation the New York team hopes to eventually try on patients.

Scientists around the world are racing to learn how to use animal organs to save human lives, and bodies donated for research offer an important opportunity for testing.

The latest experiment announced Wednesday by New York University Langone Health Medical Center represents the longest a pig’s kidney has functioned in a person, albeit deceased, and hasn’t ended yet. The researchers will monitor the functioning of the organ for a second month.

“Is this organ really going to function like a human one? So far, it seems that way,” Robert Montgomery, director of the transplant institute at Langone, told The Associated Press.

“It looks even better than a human kidney,” Montgomery explained on July 14 as he replaced the brain-dead man’s organs with a single kidney from a genetically modified pig, watching as it immediately began producing urine.

The possibility that kidneys from pigs could one day help alleviate the shortage of transplantable organs persuaded Maurice’s family Mo Miller, 57, of upstate New York, to donate his body for the experiment.

“I had trouble with it,” his sister, Mary Miller-Duffy, told the Ap. But he liked helping others, and “I think this is what my brother would have wanted. So I offered it.

“It’s going to be in the medical books, and it’s going to live forever,” he added.

It is the latest in a series of events that have renewed hope for animal-to-human organ transplants, or xenotransplants, after decades of failure because human immune systems attacked the tissue of another species. What’s different this time around: Pigs are being genetically modified so that their organs are better suited to people’s bodies.

Last year, surgeons at the University of Maryland made history after transplanting a gene-edited pig’s heart into a dying man who had no other options. He lived for another two months until the organ failed for reasons that are not fully understood, but offer lessons for future attempts.

Now, the US Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow some small but rigorous studies of pig heart or kidney transplants in patients who volunteer.

It’s critical to answer some questions “in a non-life-threatening context,” said Montgomery, the New York University kidney transplant surgeon who also received a heart transplant and is familiar with of the need for a new source of organs.