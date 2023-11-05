A few days ago I was talking to the writer Mar García Puig about the interesting nature of fragmentary structures. Perhaps it was that quick conversation that took place in a context of celebration that was the excuse that, in some way, I found to show myself like this in this text, in pieces, with a tired body and a head full of a series of thoughts that behave with pathos to occupy the first place. I think about the weekend stolen from routine with my seven-year-old niece taking flowers to great-grandmother’s grave and the chaos of feelings that experience has generated, about the new paintings and how I am beginning to be able to see through of white, in the longing for my husband’s embrace, in the next trip (again to Pompeii), in the books by Herta Müller that have been waiting for me in the bookstore for more than a week and the emails from the bookseller with the same response confirming that today it does not happen that he is going to pick them up, in the rereading of The good letter and the inflamed heart, in the furniture of plans that escapes my budget, in the possible move.

All the good things that seem to be around the corner are punctuated by a terrible and cruel pain, full of violence. The Piety by Käthe Kollwitz drills into my brain, even though the flowers on my great-grandmother’s grave or the color of my niece’s hair, the smell of turpentine, the pleasure of her husband’s embrace, come to me lovingly. The Piety de Kollwitz has been tormenting me since long before I spoke with Mar García Puig about the interesting nature of fragmentation and he tells me that nothing I can write on this page is worth dedicating time to.

Stop, thoughts. And stop, body, from priming cardboard, from stretching and stapling fabrics, from cleaning the ink tables, from carrying wood, from cleaning all the windows in the workshop and gallery again, from looking at yourself in the mirror and letting it hurt. the wrinkle you had decided to defend. Just one year after losing her son Peter in the war, Käthe Kollwitz wrote: “I am working on a small sculpture that is the result of my experiments in portraying adulthood. It has become a kind of Pietà. The mother is sitting, her son lies on her knees.”

I leave the town, like every morning, and arrive in Barcelona. I park, and before entering the workshop I think about going to have a delicious coffee to read a little, to see if my brain-drill gives me a break. Maybe write a text about the beauty of the word matrix. Copper, wood, aluminum matrix, matrix that we polish and degrease, that we work with greasy materials and varnishes, matrix that we attack with acids and gouges and that we then print on heavy-weight papers. But I sit in the cafe and, before I can smile because Joanna Walsh portrays me – like so many others – in my relationship with books – “once upon a time you too thought that accumulation was an achievement” – I look at my phone and see to a mother on her knees hugging a child shrouded in a white cloth.

The violence and severity of the images that reach us from Gaza paralyzes me. I want to scream, but I feel like I’m a little ant. I am considering painting the scene, but I know that the pain that this kneeling mother can feel is very far from what I have ever felt and I wonder if it would be legal to appropriate it, if it would be of any use or if it would be reduced to a pathetic act of paternalism. Art is the only place where we can allow ourselves all the licenses, but this genocide forces me to separate it from life for the first time.

The mother rocks the dead child, sways and caresses him through the white cloth, whispers in his ear in the midst of the mess. “October 5, 1914. Farewell letter from Peter. As if they were cutting the umbilical cord that unites us to the child again. The first time to live, the second time to die.”

