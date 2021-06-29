On June 29, 2010 he left us Pietro Taricone due to a parachute accident that cost him his life. Exactly 11 years after his death, many wanted to remember the great warrior. In particular, the partner and mother of little Sophie, Kasia Smutniak, wanted to remember him through a post on Facebook.

Originally from Trasacco, a town in the province of L’Aquila, in Abruzzo, Pietro Taricone was one of the characters that made the history of Big Brother. After his experience in reality TV, his popularity grew a lot to become one of the most beloved characters on the small screen.

On the film set Radio West, Pietro Taricone met his partner Kasia Smutniak from which he had his little Sophie. From that moment on, the two never left each other until the day of the tragic accident in which Pietro was involved.

Big fan of parachuting, on the morning of June 28, 2010 Pietro Taricone was involved in an accident in which he hit the ground in a launch near Terni. The investigations carried out revealed that it was a error calculation of the landing maneuver and which cost Pietro his life.

Cremated in San Benedetto del Tronto, his ashes were then transferred to the family tomb in Trasacco, his town of origin. There mate Kasia Smutniak wanted to remember him with these words:

Everyone who knew him understood that he was a special person, he was truly unique. He was always reserved, sensitive and very forthright. I was the luckiest because I had it all to myself for eight years.

The Polish actress opened in Nepal a ‘Association Onlus that bears the name of Pietro Taricone. His beauty and his irony have made Pietro Taricone a person who will remain forever in the hearts of all of us.