Weeks ago, one of the projects that Latina has to commemorate the bicentennial of the independence of Peru. The other liberators is the new series of 8 chapters that will expose the lives of emblematic Peruvians who were participants in the freedom of the country.

Through a statement, it was reported that the national production began its recordings last March and has the experienced producer Andrés Santamaría responsible for its history. He has been part of works such as Pasión de gavilanes, Doña Bárbara, El zorro, La Guzmán and La bandida.

Pietro Sibille as José Olaya

Through his Instagram account, the actor shared with his followers that he is also part of The other liberators So what He will play José Olaya, martyr for the independence of Peru.

“I love the immense sea. A dream come true to play the great martyr and fisherman from Chorilla José Olaya. Soon The other liberators ”, published Pietro Sibille.

Pietro Ssibille joins the cast of The Other Liberators. Photo: @ pietro.sibille.oficial

Actors who will be part of the other liberators

Thanks to a first advance, it has been announced that the cast is made up of Reynaldo Arenas, Francesca Vargas, Pold Gastello, Christian Esquivel, Hernán Romero, among others.

Who is José Olaya?

José Silverio Olaya Balandra was a martyr in the struggle for the Independence of Peru. A fisherman by trade, he offered himself as a secret emissary between the independent government sheltered in the castles of Callao and the patriots of Lima. He is credited with the famous phrase: “If I had a thousand lives, I would gladly lose them, before betraying my country and revealing the patriots.”