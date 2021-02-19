Peruvian actor Pietro Sibille joins the cast of Back to the neighborhood and marks his return to television, after having stayed away for several years.

In the last episode of the series on February 18, the well-known artist appeared to surprise the character played by his colleague Magdyel ugaz.

In the scene, Pietro’s character named Winston greets Susana Chafloque (Magdyel Ugaz). She was cleaning her cellar after learning of the betrayal of her boyfriend Charly (Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño) with ‘Pepa’ (Mónica Torres), until suddenly the actor appeared on the screen.

The story will continue this Friday, February 19. Apparently, both characters already know each other and it would be a reunion, because in the preview, Susana Chafloque is heard saying: “What are you doing here!”

The return of Pietro Sibille, famous for his roles in Mystery and The Great Blood, has caused astonishment among his followers because, so far, he has not spoken about it.

“I loved the new character!”, “What a good income”, “Pietro is a capo”, “Super pull”, were some of the comments from users.

Pietro Sibille will be a guest at Night of legs

This same Friday, February 19, the program Noche de pies will present the actor Pietro Sibille and the salsa singer Daniela Darcourt as guests. Both will be part of the entertaining follies of the presenters, as seen in the preview of the Latina space.

Pietro Sibille, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.