The father of Denise Pipitone, Pietro Pulizzi, looking for work. And publish a post on his profile Facebook to explain what situation he is in at the moment. His post, which received many likes and many comments, was then taken up by Milo Infante, during his Ore14 program, broadcast on Rai Due.

LOOKING FOR JOB. Thus begins the post of Pietro Pulizzi, who introduces himself, emphasizing that many know him as Denise’s father. At the moment he is unemployed. He was a bus driver, but he looks for any job that can make him live peacefully.

In a civilized country no human being should beg for their rights, a job to live in dignity. The job allows me to provide me and my family with common and even uncommon needs… (everything that was and will be needed to help Denise) I have never had big demands I have only asked several times to consider the my situation based on my obvious needs. Due to this lack I have now decided to expose myself publicly without hesitation as long as something changes.

The man, who published the post on January 30, 2023, underlines that he has always worked tirelessly.

He has always preferred not to leave the province of residence, in order not to go too far and continue to look for his Denise with Piera Maggio.

But now, if strictly necessary, I will also consider a job transfer as long as I am assured of a valid and decisive job that fits our needs. I am no longer a youngster and it is also for this reason that every single proposal will be carefully evaluated by me.

Pietro Pulizzi is looking for work: the long post on Facebook, also taken up by Milo Infante

Milo Infanteon the occasion of the Ore14 episode, which aired on January 30, 2023 on Rai2, wanted to read the post published by Pietro Pulizzi to viewers.

The conductor recalls that after the disappearance of Denise Pietro Pulizzi not only lost his job, but also struggled to find it. A condition common to many people in Italy, which in any case makes us reflect on a case that all of Italy has been following for years.