Pietro Orlandi returns to speak of the Pope, Federica Sciarelli interrupts him

Guest of the last episode of Who has seenthe program hosted by Federica Sciarelli broadcast on Rai 3 on the evening of Wednesday 10 May, Pietro Orlandi returned to talk about John Paul II and his alleged evening outings.

A topic that the brother of Emanuela, the girl who mysteriously disappeared in 1983, had already addressed On Tuesday when he stated: “They tell me that the Pope occasionally went out in the evening and went around with two of his Polish friends, someone tells me he certainly didn’t go to bless houses. I never said Pope John Paul II was a paedophile, but I said it’s right to investigate at 360 degrees. I think that in 2023 there cannot be untouchable people”.

According to Federica Sciarelli, in fact, the sentences quoted by Pietro Orlandi refer to what is written in the book A life with Karol written by Wojtyla’s general secretary, Stanislao Dziwisz.

“From Floris at one point you said something that you say you heard in the Vatican. But I think everyone in the Vatican has read the book called ‘A life with Karol’. Maybe it came out badly, they misunderstood. The problem of the Pope’s secret outings with two Polish monsignors is written in this tome. At one point it is written that John Paul II left the Vatican in great secrecy”.

While Pietro Orlandi tried to clarify, the presenter interrupted him: “Pietro, however, you have to keep quiet, because otherwise you’ll get into trouble by yourself. Those words that Peter said were not written in a book by a subversive, but by the Pope’s private secretary”.

“I spoke about that thing – explained Emanuela’s brother – because, during the conversation with Diddi, I mentioned the names of these two Polish monsignors who were very close to the Pope and, therefore, were people who could be listened to. I also told Diddi that John Paul II was known to go out at night, even with these two Poles. In this book, the cardinal, the first to attack me, explained how he managed to go out secretly with these two monsignors ”.

Federica Sciarelli, therefore, closed the topic by declaring: “But it is clear that if you put these outings with Emanuela Orlandi side by side, someone can understand that you are tarnishing the Pope. But it is not like that, it was not your intention”.